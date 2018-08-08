Newsdeck

Strong typhoon churns towards Japan

By AFP 8 August 2018
Caption
Staff members try to remove debris of seaside houses after they were destroyed by high waves on Yugawara Beach, Kanagawa Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, Japan, 29 July 2018, as Typhoon Jongdari made landfall in central Japan. More than 15 seaside houses were fully destroyed by high waves caused of the typhoon. About 15 vehicles, including a police car and an ambulance vehicle, were swamped by high waves near the beach. Police confirmed all drivers and passengers on board the vehicles were safe. Typhoon Jongdari made landfall in central Japan on 29 July, and is running through western Japan. Residents in flood-devastated western Japan have been warned to evacuate as soon as possible. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A powerful typhoon was churning towards Japan on Wednesday, prompting the nation's weather agency to warn of heavy rain and violent winds and airlines to cancel dozens of flights.

Typhoon Shanshan was expected to make landfall about 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of Tokyo by early Thursday, sparking fears that the busy morning commute in the capital could be disrupted.

The storm is packing maximum gusts of 180 kilometres per hour (112 mph) and was around 500 kilometres (310 miles) southeast of Tokyo early Wednesday.

With rain and winds expected to intensify on Wednesday, television networks urged Tokyo workers to go home early.

The storm could dump as much as 300 millimetres (12 inches) of rain over the greater Tokyo region by early Thursday.

Airlines have cancelled dozens of domestic and international flights to and from Tokyo’s main Narita Airport east of the capital.

The ANA group has scrapped 36 domestic flights as well as international flights from Narita to Shanghai and Hong Kong, and Air New Zealand cancelled a round trip between Auckland and Narita.

The typhoon is the latest weather front to batter Japan, which has been sweating through a record heatwave that followed devastating rainfall in central and western parts of the country in July.

The record rains caused flooding and landslides that killed over 200 people and devastated large swathes of the country. DM

