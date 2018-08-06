Newsdeck

Rescuers search for survivors after Indonesia quake kills 82

By AFP 6 August 2018
Caption
Residents read the Koran during aftershocks at Duman Village in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, 05 August 2018. Reports state that the magnitude 7.0 earthquake was centered on the Indonesian island of Lombok nearby of Bali. EPA-EFE/STR

Indonesian security forces and emergency workers raced Monday to aid victims of a powerful earthquake on Lombok that killed at least 82 people, as strong aftershocks sparked terror on the holiday island that suffered another deadly quake just a week ago.

by Kiki Siregar

Rescuers searched for survivors in the rubble of houses, mosques and schools that were among the thousands of buildings destroyed in the disaster that struck on Sunday evening.

“The search and rescue team is still scouring the scene and evacuating (people),” national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

“We estimate the number of victims will rise.”

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, which was later cancelled, and was also felt on the neighbouring island of Bali, one of Southeast Asia’s leading destinations, where tourists ran onto the streets as the tremor struck.

The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake sent thousands of Lombok residents and tourists scrambling outdoors, where many spent the night as strong aftershocks including one of 5.3-magnitude continued to rattle the island.

The quake knocked out power in many areas, and parts of Lombok remained without electricity on Monday.

Hundreds of bloodied and bandaged victims were treated outside damaged hospitals in the main city Mataram and other hard-hit parts of the island.

Patients lay on beds under makeshift wards sent up in tents, surrounded by drip stands and monitors, as doctors in blue scrubs attended to them.

“Many injured people are being treated outside of hospitals and health clinics because the buildings were damaged,” Nugroho said.

Most of the victims were in the mountainous north and east of the island, away from the main tourist spots and coastal districts in the south and west.

Najmul Akhyar, the head of North Lombok district, estimated that 80 percent of that region was damaged by the quake.

“We need heavy equipment because some mosques have collapsed and we suspect some worshippers are still trapped inside,” he told Metro TV.

It was the second quake in a week to hit Lombok, whose beaches and hiking trails draw holidaymakers from around the world.

That 6.4-magnitude quake left 17 people dead, damaged hundreds of buildings and triggered landslides that briefly trapped trekkers on popular mountain hiking routes.

In the latest quake, facilities at Lombok’s main airport were unaffected, although passengers were briefly evacuated from the main terminal.

Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who was in Lombok for a security conference when the earthquake struck, described on Facebook how his hotel room on the 10th floor shook violently.

“Walls cracked, it was quite impossible to stand up,” he said.

Bali’s international airport suffered damage to its terminal but the runway was unaffected and operations had returned to normal, disaster agency officials said.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

In 2014, a devastating tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia. DM

Gallery

AFP

ANALYSIS

Maimane/de Lille ‘mutual agreement’ enables DA to focus on 2019 elections

By Marianne Merten

ANALYSIS

Amending Constitution only the first chapter in a long saga – the next ones will be mindbogglingly complex and difficult

Stephen Grootes
11 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: The dire consequences of expropriation without compensation

Helen Zille
11 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

US police say 11 children rescued from ‘extremist’ men at ‘filthy’ hideout

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Rescuers search for survivors after Indonesia quake kills 82

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Venezuela ‘attack’ brings denials from US, Colombia; support from allies

AFP 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Sudan foes sign final power-sharing deal

AFP 14 hours ago

BOOK EXTRACT

The Lost Boys of Bird Island: Secrets, lies and cover-ups
Chris Steyn and Mark Minnie 11 hours ago
13 mins

"Children must be taught how to think, not what to think." ~ Margaret Mead

ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS ANALYSIS

After the poll: Protecting the Zim’s democratic façade

Carien Du Plessis 12 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Ask yourself: What would a man do?

Emma Heap
51 mins ago
2 mins

Media deaths

Murder of three Russian journalists in CAR raises questions about shadowy mercenary outfit

Peter Fabricius
17 hours ago
6 mins

LAND HEARINGS – CAPE TOWN

Political rallying point at end of 34 hearings countrywide over six weeks

Marianne Merten
12 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Where is your backbone, President Ramaphosa?

Imraan Buccus
11 hours ago
4 mins
0