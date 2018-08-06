Newsdeck

Niki Lauda in ‘very satisfying’ state after operation

By AFP 6 August 2018
Caption
Formula One legend and three-time World Champion Niki Lauda is seen in the paddock ahead of the 2018 Formula One Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, 25 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE ACREE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Three-time Formula One champion Niki Lauda is in a "very satisfying" state four days after undergoing an emergency lung transplant following an infection, Vienna's general hospital said on Monday.

 

“Already 24 hours after surgery Mr Lauda could be extubated, was spontaneously breathing and had full consciousness,” the hospital said in a statement.

“During the following days his condition has further improved continuously and all organs are functioning well,” it went on.

Lauda, 69, had cut short his holiday in Ibiza at the end of July and returned to Vienna for treatment after developing a lung infection.

He was made a priority for a transplant after having to be put on an artificial lung.

The poisonous gases inhaled during his infamous 1976 accident — where rescuers took almost a minute to pull him from his burning car — have caused a steady decline in the strength of his lungs.

Dr Walter Klepetko, who performed the transplant, told the Oesterreich newspaper that Lauda would have to wait several weeks before leaving hospital but that barring any complications he should eventually “again be able to fly, work and take part in sport as he did before”.

Usually a regular presence in the Grand Prix paddocks around the world with Mercedes, where he’s non-executive chairman, Lauda had missed the Hockenheim race on July 22 and the Hungary event the week after because of his illness.

Lauda is also very active in aviation – in January he bought back his old airline Niki, renaming it LaudaMotion but going on to sell a majority stake to Irish low-cost operator Ryanair two months later.

According to Oesterreich, just before his operation he contacted Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary with a view to selling his remaining stake in the business and reducing his workload.

Crowned world champion for the first time in 1975, Lauda cheated death the following year in a horror crash at the German Grand Prix at the Nurburgring which left him with severe burns.

Despite that, he would still capture further world titles in 1977 and 1984.

Lauda, who also required kidney transplants in 1997 and 2005, is the father of four children from two marriages — Lukas (39), Mathias (37) and eight-year-old twins Max and Mia. DM

Gallery

AFP

ANALYSIS

Maimane/de Lille ‘mutual agreement’ enables DA to focus on 2019 elections

By Marianne Merten

ANALYSIS

Amending Constitution only the first chapter in a long saga – the next ones will be mindbogglingly complex and difficult

Stephen Grootes
23 hours ago
5 mins

Op-Ed

‘Expropriation without compensation’ – Where is the plan for addressing land reform?

Raymond Suttner
10 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Facebook asks big banks to share customer details

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Ten ways the planet could tip into ‘Hothouse Earth’

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Niki Lauda in ‘very satisfying’ state after operation

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Several buses torched in Eldorado Park

News24 8 hours ago

BOOK EXTRACT

The Lost Boys of Bird Island: Secrets, lies and cover-ups
Chris Steyn and Mark Minnie 23 hours ago
13 mins

The Ewok language is a combination of Tibetan and Nepalese.

ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS ANALYSIS

After the poll: Protecting the Zim’s democratic façade

Carien Du Plessis 23 hours ago
4 mins

ISS TODAY

Financial crime undercuts Africa’s economic growth gains

ISS Today
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

From the Inside: The dire consequences of expropriation without compensation

Helen Zille
23 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Ask yourself: What would a man do?

Emma Heap
13 hours ago
2 mins

Media deaths

Murder of three Russian journalists in CAR raises questions about shadowy mercenary outfit

Peter Fabricius
05 AUG
6 mins
0