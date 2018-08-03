Newsdeck

Risk of no-deal Brexit ‘uncomfortably high’: BoE governor

By AFP 3 August 2018
Caption
A logo for Marks and Spencer is displayed on a store in London, Britain, 01 February 2018. The clothing and food retailer announced a number of store closures after a disappointing Christmas period when sales of both food and clothing fell. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney warned Friday that the possibility of a no-deal Brexit was "uncomfortably high" and "highly undesirable" but still "unlikely" compared to other outcomes.

“The possibility of a no-deal is uncomfortably high at this point,” Carney told BBC radio.

Carney, who is due to step down next year after Britain leaves the European Union as scheduled in March, said no-deal was “a relatively unlikely possibility but it is a possibility”.

Brexit negotiations are “entering a critical phase”, he said, speaking ahead of a meeting between British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron later on Friday.

Carney said Britain’s financial system would in any case be able to “withstand the shock” as banks have increased capital and liquidity and contingency plans have already been put in place.

“We’ve already done the stockpiling,” he said.

“Our job is to look at what could go wrong, what are the bad outcomes that could happen… so it lessens the impact of a bad deal, a no-deal Brexit in this case,” he said.

A no-deal Brexit would “mean disruption to trade as we know it and as a consequence of that a disruption to a level of economic activity, higher prices for a period of time,” he added.

Carney revealed that banks had been stress-tested for property prices falling by more than a third, interest rates going up by almost four percentage points, unemployment rising to 9.0 percent and the economy entering a 4.0 percent recession.

“The financial system will be ready,” he said. DM

Gallery

AFP

KIDNAP CENTRAL

Mozambican hitman could hold the key to SA’s mysterious kidnapping spate

By Rebecca Davis

Zimbabwe Elections

Tendai Biti Interview: Country won’t get support after Zanu-PF ‘steals’ victory

Peter Fabricius
01 AUG
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

Who am I? Citizenship in an age of migration and rising nationalism

Marianne Thamm
2 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

China threatens new tariffs on $60 bn worth of US goods

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Risk of no-deal Brexit ‘uncomfortably high’: BoE governor

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe opposition rejects ‘fake’ Mnangagwa victory

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

South African man feared kidnapped in Mozambique

News24 3 hours ago

Zimbabwe Elections

Zimbabwe struggles to move forward after historic moment
Carien Du Plessis 3 hours ago
5 mins

There are 41 states in the US where parents can homeschool their kids without the need for high school diplomas or GEDs.

OP-ED

Zimbabwe – So you think being in opposition is easy?

Greg Mills 17 hours ago
6 mins

ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS AFTERMATH

President Mnangagwa blames opposition MDC Alliance for ‘aiding and abetting’ post-election chaos

Carien Du Plessis
01 AUG
6 mins

ISS Today

Heroin hits South Africa along the ‘highway to impunity’

ISS Today
3 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The devil will be in the detail of a constitutional amendment

Judith February
02 AUG
6 mins

Sponsored Content

Medical cannabis weans you off pills without getting you high

Cannabis Oil Research
01 AUG
4 mins
0