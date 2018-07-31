Newsdeck

Shock rise in SA unemployment as manufacturing bleeds jobs

By News24 31 July 2018

The official unemployment rate increased by 0.5% to 27.2% in the second quarter of 2018, up from 26.7% in the first three months of the year.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for April, May and June in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The increase in the unemployment rate was due to a decline of 90 000 people in employment, as well as an increase of 102 000 people who became unemployed. Additionally, the number of discouraged job seekers rose to 2.9 million people, between the first and second quarters of 2018.

Manufacturing has lost 55 000 jobs year-on-year, and Maluleke said that basic metals and food production were the main drivers of the employment losses in the sector.

The industry hardest hit by job losses was manufacturing, with 105 000 people becoming unemployed in that sector in the second quarter. Community, social and services recorded a 93 000 jobs contraction, and 57 000 employment positions were cut in trade.

The transport sector accounted for the largest increase in jobs, with 54 000 new positions in the second quarter, while mining added 38 000, private households 22 000 and utilities increased by 18 000.

Of the 20.2 million South Africans aged 15 to 34 years, the number of young people not in employment, education and training (NEET) increased by 0.4% in the second quarter year-on-year.

This rate increased for black African males and white males. The female rates of NEET was recorded at over 40% among black African females aged 15 to 34 years old. DM

Gallery

News24

amaBhungane

Vuk’uphile: ‘They sold us a dead dream’

By Zanele Mji for amaBhungane

Fuel Hike Protest

We united against Zuma, now we unite against this – Maimane

Bheki C. Simelane
5 hours ago
4 mins

ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS

Harare’s poorest residents vote in fear

GroundUp
40 mins ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Shock rise in SA unemployment as manufacturing bleeds jobs

News24 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Alleged ‘hacker’ strikes again, this time it’s City of Tshwane’s website

News24 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

ANCYL blames Malema, Shivambu for its liquidation

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe rivals both say on course for election victory

AFP 8 hours ago

Land hearings – Gauteng

Expropriation wins support as challenges and division come to the fore
Greg Nicolson 20 hours ago
5 mins

Watermelons were originally cultivated in Africa.

ANALYSIS

The winter of unholy alliances

Stephen Grootes 20 hours ago
5 mins

ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS

Trepidation as observers warn that an expected presidential run-off should be peaceful

Carien Du Plessis
20 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Africa, Wikipedia’s New Frontier

Beatnik
27 JUL
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Elin Ersson and the lesson of human solidarity and not taking illegal orders in monstrous times

Marianne Thamm
19 hours ago
4 mins

ISS Today

Will BRICS deliver concrete benefits to Africa?

Peter Fabricius
8 hours ago
4 mins
0