Zimbabwe Elections

Visual Essay: New day dawns for a nation that was ruled for 4 decades by one man

By Mujahid Safodien 29 July 2018

A school boy waits for a taxi in Harare on July 26, 2018. PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

The nation faces a historic election on Monday, the first in 38 years without Robert Mugabe on the ballot.

 

A poster of Emmerson Mnangagwa outside Chipadze Stadium where the MDC rally was held on 27 July 2018 in Pendura 100km East of Harare. PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

The 55 political parties and 22 presidential candidates in Zimbabwe’s election are all peddling some version of the same thing: Change. Jobs. A better economy.

President of ZANU PF Emmerson Mnangagwa addressing a crowd of thousands during the final rally held at Harare National Sports Stadium on July 28, 2018. PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

It’s more or less a new dawn for a nation that has, for nearly four decades, been ruled by one man — Robert Mugabe.

About 2000 MDC supporters gathered at Chipadze Stadium on 27 July 2018 in Pendura 100km East of Harare. PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

Voters and observers are cautious in their optimism, amid concerns over whether it will be a free and fair poll — and whether the victor will deliver on promises to bring change.

MDC supporters on their way to a rally at Chipadze Stadium on 27 July 2018 in Pendura 100km East of Harare. PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

In this nation of more than 5 million voters, though, not everyone is convinced that change will come.

Nelson Chamisa Chipadze Stadium where the MDC rally was held on 27 July 2018  in Pendura, 100km East of Harare. PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared Monday July 30 a public holiday to allow people to vote in harmonised elections.

Patrons waiting at the bank for money and can only draw $40 in Harare on July 26, 2018.. PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN.

This comes as observer missions and embassies observing Monday’s harmonised elections have expressed confidence in the country’s preparedness to hold the polls and urged all political parties to respect the rule of law on voting day.

A woman digging for potatoes in Harare on July 26, 2018.  PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN.

Mnangagwa, in his capacity as the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, has pledged his commitment to a peaceful and credible election.

Supporters of Zanu-PF after the final rally held at Harare National Sports Stadium on July 28, 2018. PHOTO/MUJAHID SAFODIEN. 

DM

Mujahid Safodien

Zimbabwe elections

