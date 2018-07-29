Bongani Mayosi

UCT devastated by death of A-rated Professor

By News 24 & Daily Maverick Reporter 29 July 2018

Photo of UCT by Flowcomm via Flickr

The UCT fraternity and family members are in mourning following the death of the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Bongani Mayosi, at the weekend.

Top South African cardiologist Professor Bongani Mayosi died following a struggle with depression, his family said on Saturday.

“In the last two years he has battled with depression and on that day [Friday] took the desperate decision to end his life,” the family said in a statement – whose veracity was confirmed by News24.

“We are still struggling to come to terms with this devastating loss.”

The family asked for privacy during this “difficult time”.

Mayosi died on Friday morning.

The family did extend an invitation for those who wished to join them at daily prayers at their home. The funeral would be held on August 4 in Cape Town.  Further details would be released at a later stage.

At the time of his death, Mayosi was the Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town and an A-rated National Research Foundation researcher.

In a statement from the Vice-chancellor to colleagues and students, UCT VC Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said:

“Professor Mayosi was born on 28 January 1967 in Mthatha, Eastern Cape. He will be remembered for his scientific rigour and his dedication to improving public health. Last year a research team led by him made international headlines for identifying a new gene that is a major cause of sudden death by heart failure among young people and athletes. Professor Mayosi’s involvement in this research included spending 20 years monitoring a South African family that was affected by this disorder. This is a testimony to his tenacious pursuit of pioneering research that can help save lives.

“Professor Mayosi took up the position of Dean in September 2016. His A-rating from the National Research Foundation (NRF) counted him among the ranks of leading international researchers in the view of the NRF. In 2017 he was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine, one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine, awarded to individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.

“His numerous honours include: election to the Fellowship of the World Academy of Arts and Science (2013); South African Medical Association/Bonitas Medical Fund Merit Award for Health Research (2013); National Science and Technology Foundation – BHP Billiton Award (2012); National Research Foundation Award for Transforming the Science Cohort in South Africa (2011); and the Order of Mapungubwe, Silver (2009) to name just a few.”

The Vice-chancellor said that his passing has shocked us as a campus community. “I know many colleagues and students will feel the effects of this loss over the time ahead. This is a very sad time for us at UCT and difficult as it is, we will mourn the loss and celebrate the life of Professor Bongani Mayosi with the dignity and integrity that he embodied.”

Meanwhile, Parliament issued a statement on Saturday, honouring the legacy of Mayosi – who in 2009 received the country’s highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe.

“Professor Mayosi’s death has robbed South Africa of one of the finest brains and passionate health experts who still had so much more to offer the nation,” said Parliamentary officials in the statement.

The country was indebted to him for his “immense contribution to the country’s policy and strategy for health research”.

Earlier, condolences were extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa on behalf of government and South Africans as a whole. DM

 

Gallery

News 24 & Daily Maverick Reporter

TRAINSPOTTER

Total Eclipse of the Heartland: The Economic Freedom Fighters at five years old

By Richard Poplak

ANALYSIS

South Africa still has a large trade and investment deficit with the other BRICs

Tony Jackman
3 mins ago
7 mins

Zimbabwe Elections

A stop-start bus trip from Joburg to Harare, where not all will be voting

Carien Du Plessis
6 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Mugabe hopes his former party will lose Zimbabwe election

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zuma in the dock as hundreds of supporters take to the streets

AFP 27 JUL

Newsdeck

Iran general threatens Trump: ‘If you begin war, we will end it’

john 27 JUL

Newsdeck

Blame game blows up over deadly Greek wildfires

AFP 27 JUL

Zimbabwe Elections

Mugabe supports MDC – sort of – as propped up ex-dictator elbows his way into historic polling day
Carien Du Plessis 5 mins ago
5 mins

The movie Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs is titled It’s Raining Falafel in Israel.

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 153: Evita throws a few BRICS (Democratically) (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys 10 hours ago
< 1 min

Zimbabwe elections

Tendai Biti breathes fire over ‘rigged’ poll, warns of protest

Peter Fabricius
27 JUL
9 mins

Zimbabwe Elections

Visual Essay: New day dawns for a nation that was ruled for 4 decades by one man

Mujahid Safodien
2 hours ago
2 mins

HEALTH-E NEWS

Amsterdam’s sex work and drugs policy could provide answers for countries battling HIV

Kerry Cullinan
2 hours ago
4 mins

Political Documentary

The people shall govern: Freedom isn’t free

Hlumela Dyantyi
2 hours ago
5 mins
0