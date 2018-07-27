Newsdeck

Zuma in the dock as hundreds of supporters take to the streets

By AFP 27 July 2018

Hundreds of ANC supporters arrived outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, where former President Jacob Zuma is appearing on fraud and corruption charges.

Zuma’s supporters sang struggle songs as they marched through the streets on Friday morning.

The matter is presently underway.

The marchers were led by MKMVA members, who were then followed by religious leaders and provincial ANC leaders, including former provincial executive committee secretary Super Zuma.

Nokwazi Dlamini, an ANC member in the eThekwini region, said she supported Zuma because he was a disciplined cadre of the ANC.

“He did not leave the ANC when he was sacked from his position as president of the country. He did many good things when he was still the president. Some people are on ARV treatments through him, some are working today through Msholozi,” said Dlamini.

Another supporter, Veli Zulu from Gauteng, told News24: “I came here as a member of the ANC to support another member of the ANC. It’s our culture in the ANC to serve, protect and defend one another. Zuma has adhered to the rule of law and we are here to show South Africans that the ANC respects the rules of the republic and that’s why we are here.”

Zuma’s supporters held a night vigil on Thursday at Freedom Square, a park across from the High Court where he is appearing.

The supporters who have since gathered outside the court are waiting for Zuma to address them after his appearance. DM

Gallery

AFP

ANALYSIS

Ramaphosa rakes in the big investments – but SA’s political economy and public finances are in deep trouble

By Marianne Merten

Mystery disappearance

Five months later, South African still missing in Rwanda

Carien Du Plessis
2 hours ago
3 mins

New Frame

Constitutional Court ruling on labour brokers a victory for the working poor

New Frame
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Iran general threatens Trump: ‘If you begin war, we will end it’

john 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Blame game blows up over deadly Greek wildfires

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ex-lawyer claims Trump knew of 2016 meeting with Russians: media

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Red planet and ‘blood moon’ pair up to dazzle skygazers

AFP 9 hours ago

CAPE OF POLITICAL STORMS

DA and De Lille finally make a deal – on the mayor’s terms
Rebecca Davis 14 hours ago
5 mins

A graveyard is located next to a church whereas a cemetery is not.

2018 Media Gathering

The year of everyone living dangerously

Branko Brkic 13 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Africa, Wikipedia’s New Frontier

Beatnik
1 hour ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

True lessons of life: Madiba left us with a road map to how we should live

Jay Naidoo
2 hours ago
6 mins

ISS Today

Ramaphosa’s quiet diplomacy raises hope in Madagascar

ISS Today
1 hour ago
4 mins

MOTORING

Lamborghini Urus: A game changer?

Deon Schoeman
13 hours ago
7 mins
0