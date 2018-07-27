Zuma in the dock as hundreds of supporters take to the streets

Hundreds of ANC supporters arrived outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Friday, where former President Jacob Zuma is appearing on fraud and corruption charges.

Zuma’s supporters sang struggle songs as they marched through the streets on Friday morning.

The matter is presently underway.

The marchers were led by MKMVA members, who were then followed by religious leaders and provincial ANC leaders, including former provincial executive committee secretary Super Zuma.

Nokwazi Dlamini, an ANC member in the eThekwini region, said she supported Zuma because he was a disciplined cadre of the ANC.

“He did not leave the ANC when he was sacked from his position as president of the country. He did many good things when he was still the president. Some people are on ARV treatments through him, some are working today through Msholozi,” said Dlamini.

Another supporter, Veli Zulu from Gauteng, told News24: “I came here as a member of the ANC to support another member of the ANC. It’s our culture in the ANC to serve, protect and defend one another. Zuma has adhered to the rule of law and we are here to show South Africans that the ANC respects the rules of the republic and that’s why we are here.”

Zuma’s supporters held a night vigil on Thursday at Freedom Square, a park across from the High Court where he is appearing.

The supporters who have since gathered outside the court are waiting for Zuma to address them after his appearance. DM