VIDEO

Street Talk: Graduation struggles

By Street Talk 27 July 2018

These first-generation graduates have faced very challenging circumstances in the process of attaining a university education. Their parents live in extreme poverty and have been unable to offer them much support. Now that they are about to graduate they face the reality of entering the teaching profession while having to bear the burden of supporting their families back home.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a ground-breaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grass roots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com. DM

Gallery

Street Talk

AMABHUNGANE

The ‘Gupta Minyan’ and the R647m Transnet scam

By Sam Sole

Break the BRICS

Protesters demand China’s Xi stop cheap labour policies, India’s Modi pull out of Kashmir – and Ramaphosa go to jail

Nkateko Mabasa
7 hours ago
3 mins

By-Elections

Tough Night for the ANC in the North West and kwaZulu-Natal

Wayne Sussman
11 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan elections

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tenth rhino dead in Kenya after disastrous transfer

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

DA caucus discusses withdrawing motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille

News24 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook in freefall as weak outlook stuns market

AFP 20 hours ago

BRICS BUSINESS FORUM

Xi Jinping urges BRICS countries to maintain an open global economy
Peter Fabricius 26 JUL
3 mins

A graveyard is located next to a church whereas a cemetery is not.

ISS Today

South Africa’s police must be based in the top crime locations

ISS Today 9 hours ago
4 mins

State Capture

SassaGate: a case study exposes a factional ANC project beyond the Guptas

Marianne Thamm
25 JUL
22 mins

Southern Africa, Inc

Zimbabwe elections to proceed despite claims of rigged electoral process

Daily Maverick Staff Writer
26 JUL
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Let the taxman help you feather your nest

Emma Heap
10 hours ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Measuring Up

john
19 hours ago
0