Newsdeck

Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan elections

By AFP 26 July 2018
Caption
A person reads a Pakistani newspaper with a picture of Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) political party, on the front page a day after general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, 26 July 2018. Millions of Pakistanis turned out for parliamentary elections on 25 July, despite the threat of violence by extremist militant groups. Voters had to choose from 11,000 candidates to elect 272 members of the Parliament for the next term. EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN

Pakistan cricket legend turned opposition stalwart Imran Khan claimed victory Thursday in the country's tense elections, following accusations of poll rigging by rival parties.

 

“We were successful and we were given a mandate,” Khan said during a live broadcast, adding there was “no politician victimisation” in the contest.

Results were still being tallied Thursday, hours after Khan’s supporters took to the streets to celebrate winning an election that opponents have said the powerful military rigged in his favour.

The unprecedented delay, along with a surprisingly strong lead in early results for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, have fuelled widespread fears over the legitimacy of the exercise.

Newspapers and television channels have been predicting victory for PTI since late Wednesday.

By Thursday partial, unofficial results gave him at least 100 seats so far in the National Assembly, the lower house.

A majority of 137 seats is needed to form a government.

Election authorities have not yet confirmed when they expect to announce the results.

Some reports suggested it would not be until Thursday evening at the earliest.

The short but acrimonious campaign season largely boiled down to a two-way race between Khan’s PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif, whose brother Shahbaz is leading its campaign.

Khan, who captained Pakistan to their World Cup cricket victory in 1992, vowed during the campaign to tackle widespread graft while building an “Islamic welfare state”.

But he was dogged by accusations he was benefiting from a “silent coup” by the generals which targeted the PML-N.

Sharif was ousted from power last year and jailed over a corruption conviction days before the vote, removing Khan’s most dangerous rival.

Khan has also increasingly catered to hardline religious groups, sparking fears a win for PTI could embolden Islamist extremists. DM

Gallery

AFP

AMABHUNGANE

The ‘Gupta Minyan’ and the R647m Transnet scam

By Sam Sole

By-Elections

Tough Night for the ANC in the North West and kwaZulu-Natal

Wayne Sussman
43 mins ago
3 mins

BRICS BUSINESS FORUM

Xi Jinping urges BRICS countries to maintain an open global economy

Peter Fabricius
14 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Tenth rhino dead in Kenya after disastrous transfer

john 18 mins ago

Newsdeck

DA caucus discusses withdrawing motion of no confidence in Patricia de Lille

News24 29 mins ago

Newsdeck

Facebook in freefall as weak outlook stuns market

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Japan executes sarin attack cult members: media

AFP 9 hours ago

State Capture

SassaGate: a case study exposes a factional ANC project beyond the Guptas
Marianne Thamm 21 hours ago
22 mins

"Blue is the typical heavenly colour. The ultimate feeling it creates is one of rest. When it sinks to almost black it echoes grief that is hardly human." ~ Wassily Kandinsky

Southern Africa, Inc

Zimbabwe elections to proceed despite claims of rigged electoral process

Daily Maverick Staff Writer 14 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Let the taxman help you feather your nest

Emma Heap
7 mins ago
3 mins

ZAPIRO

Measuring Up

john
9 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

De Lille vs DA: The party needs to stop internal squabbling and focus on service delivery

Gillion Bosman
2 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

On the bogus arguments used to defend people like Christo Wiese and Qedani Mahlangu

Pierre De Vos
20 hours ago
7 mins
0