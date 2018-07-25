Newsdeck

Liquid water lake discovered on Mars

By AFP 25 July 2018
Caption
Italian astrophysic Elena Pettinelli, during a press conference at the Italian Space Agency (ASI) headquarters, Rome, Italy 25 July 2018. Scientists with National Institute of Astrophysics in Italy, announced a discovery of a 12 mile (20KM) wide reservoir beneath layers of dust and ice near the south pole of Mars. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

A massive underground lake has been detected for the first time on Mars, raising hopes that more water -- and maybe even life -- exists there, international astronomers said Wednesday.

by Kerry SHERIDAN

Located under a layer of Martian ice, the lake is about 12 miles (20 kilometers) wide, said the report led by Italian researchers in the US journal Science.

It is the largest body of liquid water ever found on the Red Planet.

“Water is there. We have no more doubt,” co-author Enrico Flamini, the Italian space agency’s Mars Express mission manager, told a press conference.

Mars is now cold, barren and dry but it used to be warm and wet. It was home to plenty of liquid water and lakes at least 3.6 billion years ago.

Scientists are eager to find signs of contemporary water, because such discoveries are key to unlocking the mystery of whether life ever formed on Mars in its ancient past, and whether it might persist today.

“This is a stunning result that suggests water on Mars is not a temporary trickle like previous discoveries but a persistent body of water that provides the conditions for life for extended periods of time,” said Alan Duffy, an associate professor at Swinburne University in Australia, who was not involved in the study.

Being able to access water sources could also help humans survive on a future crewed mission to Earth’s neighboring planet, with NASA aiming to send explorers in the 2030s.

This particular lake, however, would be neither swimmable nor drinkable, and it lies almost a mile deep (1.6 kilometers) beneath the icy surface in a harsh and frigid environment.

Whether microbial forms of life could lie within is a matter of debate.

Some experts are skeptical of the possibility since the lake is so cold and briny, mixed with a heavy dose of dissolved Martian salts and minerals.

The temperature is likely below the freezing point of pure water, but the lake can remain liquid due to the presence of magnesium, calcium and sodium.

“This is a discovery of extraordinary significance, and is bound to heighten speculation about the presence of living organisms on the Red Planet,” said Fred Watson of the Australian Astronomical Observatory.

“Caution needs to be exercised, however, as the concentration of salts needed to keep the water liquid could be fatal for any microbial life similar to Earth’s,” added Watson, who was not involved in the research.

 

– Radar detection –

 

The discovery was made using a radar instrument on board the European Space Agency’s Mars Express orbiter, which launched in 2003.

The tool is called the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding (MARSIS), and was designed to find subsurface water by sending radar pulses that penetrate the surface and ice caps.

MARSIS “then measures how the radio waves propagate and reflect back to the spacecraft,” said the study.

These reflections “provide scientists with information about what lies beneath the surface.”

A team of researchers led by Roberto Orosei of the National Institute for Astrophysics in Bologna, Italy, surveyed a region called Planum Australe, located in the southern ice cap of Mars, from May 2012 until December 2015.

A total of 29 sets of radar samplings showed a “very sharp change in its associated radar signal,” allowing scientists to map the outlines of the lake.

“The radar profile of this area is similar to that of lakes of liquid water found beneath the Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets on Earth, suggesting that there is a subglacial lake at this location on Mars,” said the report.

Researchers said they are not sure how far down it goes, but that it may be around three feet (one meter) deep.

 

– Confirmation needed –

 

“This is the first body of water it has detected, so it is very exciting,” David Stillman, a senior research scientist in the Department of Space Studies at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas, told AFP in an email.

However, Stillman, who was not involved in the research, said another spacecraft, or other instruments, need to be able to confirm the discovery.

He noted that a higher-frequency radar instrument made by the Italian space agency SHARAD, on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter launched in 2005, has been unable to detect subsurface water.

“It is strange that SHARAD cannot confirm this discovery. In fact, SHARAD cannot penetrate through the ice here and no one understands why it can’t,” Stillman said.

“This suggests that something strange is going on here. Thus, I’m skeptical about this discovery.”

But researchers are excited about the potential for future finds, because if liquid water could be found at Mars’s south pole, it might be elsewhere too.

“There’s nothing special about this location other than the MARSIS radar on the Mars Express spacecraft is most sensitive to that region,” said Duffy.

“There are likely similar water deposits below the ground all across Mars.”

 

ksh/bbk DM

Gallery

AFP

amaBhungane

The ‘Gupta Minyan’ and the R647m Transnet scam

By Sam Sole

State Capture

SassaGate: a case study exposes a factional ANC project beyond the Guptas

Marianne Thamm
9 hours ago
22 mins

OPINIONISTA

On the bogus arguments used to defend people like Christo Wiese and Qedani Mahlangu

Pierre De Vos
8 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Liquid water lake discovered on Mars

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ryanair grounds flights over strike, warns of job cuts

AFP 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe opposition leader says poll threatened by fraud

AFP 12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Drinking water contaminated with micro plastic pollution in Gauteng

News24 13 hours ago

BRICS BUSINESS FORUM

Xi Jinping urges BRICS countries to maintain an open global economy
Peter Fabricius 2 hours ago
3 mins

"The surest defence against Evil is extreme individualism, originality of thinking, whimsicality, even—if you will—eccentricity." ~ Joseph Brodsky

Southern Africa, Inc

Zimbabwe elections to proceed despite claims of rigged electoral process

Daily Maverick Staff Writer 2 hours ago
4 mins

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

With Mduduzi Manana’s ethics hearing now abandoned, calls for the ANC NEC to act

Marianne Merten
2 hours ago
5 mins

MOTORING

Ford Ranger Fx4 Double Cab 4×4 AT: Standing out from the bakkie crowd

Deon Schoeman
2 hours ago
7 mins

POWER OUTRAGE

Protests erupt in Protea South over electricity – again

Bheki C. Simelane
2 hours ago
3 mins

BRICS Forum

SA plans to sue US over import tariffs on cars

Peter Fabricius
8 hours ago
5 mins
0