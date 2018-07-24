Newsdeck

Google parent Alphabet lifted by better-than-expected earnings

By AFP 24 July 2018
Caption
An image showing the words Alphabet and inc. being used as search criteria in a Google search on a computer, Frankfurt, Germany, 24 April 2018. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, on late 23 April 2018 reported its first quarter 2018 results, saying its revenues in 1st quarter rose 24 per cent to 24.9 billion USD, more than the 21 per cent that was expected by analysts. Revenues in Alphabet's businesses not linked to advertising rose 36 per cent. Operating income for the first three months stood at 7,001 billion USD, compared with 6,568 billion USD in 2017. EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Google parent Alphabet shares lifted Monday on a stronger-than-expected earnings report for the past quarter, as the tech giant's results eased concerns over huge fines imposed by the European Union for antitrust actions.

Profit dipped 9.3 percent to $3.2 billion in the second quarter after accounting for the EU fines, the company said.

Revenues meanwhile jumped 26 percent from a year ago to $32.7 billion, better than most analysts expected.

Shares in Alphabet jumped 4.5 percent in after-hours trade, which could mark a new record for the internet giant if confirmed when markets open Tuesday.

“We delivered another quarter of very strong performance,” chief financial officer Ruth Porat said.

“Our investments are driving great experiences for users, strong results for advertisers and new business opportunities for Google and Alphabet.”

Last week, EU officials slapped a 4.34-billion-euro ($5 billion) penalty on the US tech giant for illegally abusing the dominance of its operating system for mobile devices.

Brussels accused Google of using the Android system’s near-stranglehold on smartphones and tablets to promote the use of its own Google search engine and shut out rivals.

Following a reorganization of the company, the Google unit that includes the main search engine and YouTube video service still delivered the lion’s share of revenues at $32.5 billion, with “other bets” driving $145 million in revenue.

Within Google, advertising remained the key revenue source, pulling in $28 billion in the three months ending in June, a 24 percent rise from a year ago. DM

Gallery

AFP

THE DIAMOND CONNEXION

From South Africa with love: Arron Banks, Brexit, the Russians and the SA connection

By Marianne Thamm

ANALYSIS

Gauteng ANC’s shocking, horrifying re-election of Qedani Mahlangu, 144 lost lives later

Stephen Grootes
7 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Explaining Arthur Fraser

Zapiro
7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Family says Toronto gunman had mental issues

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Google parent Alphabet lifted by better-than-expected earnings

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

At least 20 dead in Greek wildfires

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iran foreign minister tweets back at Trump: ‘BE CAUTIOUS!’

AFP 10 hours ago

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

After 24 years of failure, four crucial weeks to push the land reform agenda to a new future
Marianne Merten 7 hours ago
5 mins

When threatened the Central African Horror Frog will break the bones in its toes and force them through its skin Wolverine-style to create makeshift claws.

ANALYSIS

Hitmen, proliferation of firearms fuel the tinderbox taxi industry

Greg Nicolson 7 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Melancholic professor’s Planet of Doom is a myth

Ivo Vegter
7 hours ago
9 mins

BRICS SUMMIT

SA to lead by example as it welcomes a world of leaders, not all of them democratic

Peter Fabricius
7 hours ago
4 mins

Notes from the House

Former protection services head wants to clear his name

Moira Levy
7 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Unstitching the culture of criminal impunity

Muhammad Khalid Sayed
7 hours ago
5 mins
0