Newsdeck

Ozil, citing ‘racism’, quits Germany side after World Cup debacle

By AFP 23 July 2018
Caption
England Jake Livermore (L) vies for the ball against Germany Mesut Ozil (C) during the international friendly soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley in London, Britain, 10 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Mesut Ozil said Sunday he was quitting the German national football team, citing "racism" in the criticism of him after the side's World Cup debacle.

by Deborah COLE

Ozil, who has Turkish roots, had been under fire since posing for a controversial photograph with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May which sparked questions about his loyalty to Germany’s squad ahead of the tournament in Russia.

In a four-page statement sent out in three images on Twitter and Instagram, an angry Ozil saved his bombshell for the final salvo.

“It is with a heavy heart and after much consideration that because of recent events, I will no longer be playing for Germany at international level whilst I have this feeling of racism and disrespect,” he said.

The Arsenal midfielder blamed the German Football Federation (DFB) for failing to defend him against his most strident critics.

“Arguably the issue that has frustrated me the most over the past couple of months has been the mistreatment from the DFB, and in particular the DFB President Richard Grindel,” he said.

He said that Grindel and Germany coach Joachim Loew had asked him to give a “joint statement to end all the talk and set the record straight” over the picture with Erdogan.

“Whilst I attempted to explain to Grindel my heritage, ancestry and therefore reasoning behind the photo, he was far more interested in speaking about his own political views and belittling my opinion.”

Ozil, 29, said he had been unfairly blamed in Germany for the side’s shock first-round defeat at the World Cup.

“I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his (Grindel’s) incompetence and inability to do his job properly,” he said.

“In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose.”

Ozil had said earlier that he was true to both his Turkish and German origins and insisted he did not intend to make a political statement by appearing with Erdogan.

 

– ‘I have two hearts’ –

 

“Like many people, my ancestry traces back to more than one country. Whilst I grew up in Germany, my family background has its roots firmly based in Turkey,” he said.

“I have two hearts, one German and one Turkish.”

Ozil said that despite the timing of the picture with teammate Ilkay Gundogan and Erdogan — shortly before the president won re-election in a poll endowing him with sweeping new powers — “it wasn’t about politics or elections, it was about me respecting the highest office of my family’s country”.

“My job is a football player and not a politician, and our meeting was not an endorsement of any policies,” Ozil added.

Germany is home to more than three million people of Turkish origin.

Manchester City midfielder Gundogan presented Erdogan with a signed club shirt on which he had written “to my president”.

The two players were booed by German fans in pre-World Cup friendlies over their appearance with the Turkish strongman, and Ozil said Sunday that he had his family had received threats.

After the tournament, Ozil came in for stinging criticism by DFB officials and German politicians across the spectrum.

 

– ‘Right-wing propaganda’ –

 

Ozil said he could abide criticism of his performance on the pitch but not when it was linked to his ethnic background.

“If a newspaper or pundit finds fault in a game I play in, then I can accept this,” he said.

“But what I can’t accept are German media outlets repeatedly blaming my dual-heritage and a simple picture for a bad World Cup on behalf of an entire squad,” he added, calling it “right-wing propaganda”.

“This crosses a personal line that should never be crossed, as newspapers try to turn the nation of Germany against me.”

He also furiously denounced disparaging remarks by former captain Lothar Matthaeus, who he noted “met with another world leader a few days back and received almost no media criticism” in an apparent reference to an appearance with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

And Ozil railed against an unnamed sponsor, which, he said, removed him from promotional videos for the World Cup after the pictures with Erdogan emerged.

“For them, it was no longer good to be seen with me and (they) called the situation ‘crisis management’,” he said. DM

Gallery

AFP

SCORPIO

Victim, villain or pawn: Why Eskom ‘whistle-blower’ Suzanne Daniels was fired

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

Empowerment

A daily struggle: The business of being black

Hlumela Dyantyi
3 hours ago
8 mins

Analysis

David Makhura’s unopposed ANC Gauteng victory – another beginning, another election to be fought

Qaanitah Hunter
17 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

16 to appear in Hermanus court after Zwelihle crackdown

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

NPA declines to prosecute Mduduzi Manana

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck, World

Toronto shooting leaves 2 dead including gunman, 13 hurt

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ozil, citing ‘racism’, quits Germany side after World Cup debacle

AFP 13 hours ago

Declassified

Newly released US government documents reveal spicy gossip about Mandela and Graça’s marriage
J Brooks Spector 17 hours ago
7 mins

Magenta has no physical wavelength. It thus does not "exist" strictly speaking. Rather our brains are telling us that we are seeing "not green".

ISS Today

Sexual violence against men and boys in CAR

ISS Today 42 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

In politics, you soon learn who’s sharpening their blades

Helen Zille
16 hours ago
6 mins

GroundUp

Power struggle between ANC and EFF in Brakpan turns violent

GroundUp
3 hours ago
3 mins

REPLY TO LINDIWE MAZIBUKO

I’m here to build a strong, diverse leadership, not argue about the past

Mmusi Maimane
17 hours ago
5 mins

Sponsored Content

Yes, legacy systems can be digitised

Etion
2 hours ago
2 mins
0