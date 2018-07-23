GROUNDUP

In Photos: Bheki Cele versus Hermanus protesters

By Chumani Mazwi for GroundUp 23 July 2018

Minister of Police Bheki Cele speaks to a Zwelihle resident. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Tensions escalate in Zwelihle following assault on police officer and subsequent house raids by SAPS

First published by GroundUp

Tensions between police and Hermanus protesters escalated on Thursday when, during a protest, a police officer was assaulted with an axe and disarmed of his 9mm firearm and a shotgun. The officer was taken to hospital where he was treated. A shotgun was also taken off another police officer.

According to SAPS, during “operations to quell the violence in the area” a 32-year-old suspect was caught in possession of one of the SAPS shotguns and ammunition.

Four other suspects were arrested on charges of public violence.”

The 9mm firearm and one shotgun remain missing.

Residents of Zwelihle in Hermanus, a township consisting of both formal and informal housing, have been protesting for months over what they perceive as broken promises on the provision of government land for housing. Protests in the past two weeks have been primarily against the arrest of community activist Gcobani Ndzongana. The protests have been marked by violence.

Ndzongana faces charges of public violence in the Strand Magistrate’s Court.

On Friday Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited Zwelihle and addressed hundreds of residents at the township’s sports ground. He asked for co-operation with the residents to return the missing firearm and commanded the police to keep patrolling and not rest until the firearm is found.

Hundreds of Zwelitsha residents watch Minister Bheki Cele’s address. Photo: Ashraf Hendriks

We are pleading with you to return the gun. Nobody will sleep tonight until it is found,” said Cele.

But when the minister said those words, some of the residents became angry and started leaving the field. Police also separated some attendants from the minister. The situation calmed down and Cele continued to speak.

Explaining to GroundUp why residents reacted angrily to Cele, Sibongile Magqirha described a police raid on Thursday night in Zwelihle.

They came in our houses, door-to-door and if there was a man in the house they beat him and asked about the gun.”

She said that the minister’s command to the police to keep patrolling means that things will get worse.

There was a large contingent of police at the event. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

Cele asked to have a private meeting with a few resident representatives to list their grievances so that they can be attended to on Tuesday when he visits again.

They have issues especially about the police. They have issues about service delivery so that will be put on the agenda, and they have issues about the people that are arrested,” said Cele.

Attendants storm off the sports field after Cele suggested that raids would continue until the stolen 9mm firearm was found. Photo: Ashraf Hendricks

A group of Zwelihle residents we spoke to claimed that they have been blocked from leaving the township. Some say they have not been able to go to work since last week. Some complained about not being able to go to shops.

Cele had told the crowd that nobody will be a prisoner in the township and that people must be allowed to get in and out. DM

Gallery

Chumani Mazwi for GroundUp

REPLY TO LINDIWE MAZIBUKO

I’m here to build a strong, diverse leadership, not argue about the past

By Mmusi Maimane

THEATRE REVIEW

Great Balls of Fire – a bright new creation with huge potential

Lesley Stones
13 mins ago
3 mins

Declassified

Newly released US government documents reveal spicy gossip about Mandela and Graça’s marriage

J Brooks Spector
47 mins ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

11 minibus taxi drivers shot dead in ambush: police

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election race tightens: poll

AFP 20 JUL

Newsdeck

Brighton sign South Africa star Tau

AFP 20 JUL

Newsdeck

Trump threatens tariffs on all $505bn of Chinese imports

AFP 20 JUL

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 152: Evita repeats her celebration of Madiba (Video)
Pieter-Dirk Uys 15 mins ago
1 min

Alcatraz had some of the best prison food in the United States.

Analysis

David Makhura’s unopposed ANC Gauteng victory – another beginning, another election to be fought

Qaanitah Hunter 45 mins ago
4 mins

ANALYSIS

ANC’s electoral slates are so 2007

Stephen Grootes
50 mins ago
6 mins

Op-Ed

It’s land reform, not narrow ‘expropriation without compensation’

Jeremy Cronin
41 mins ago
9 mins

Op-Ed

Balancing the Narrative in Zwelihle, Hermanus

Daniel Hartford and Malose Langa
30 mins ago
9 mins

Op-Ed

Why the Aids conference still matters at this point in the HIV Epidemic

Linda-Gail Bekker
31 mins ago
4 mins
0