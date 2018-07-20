Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election race tightens: poll

By AFP 20 July 2018
Caption
(LEFT) Zanu-PF’s incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa. (EPA- left) (RIGHT) The president of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) alliance, Nelson Chamisa, delivers his keynote address at the launch of the party's 2018 election manifesto in Harare, Zimbabwe, 07 November 2018. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has only a narrow lead over opposition leader Nelson Chamisa ahead of Zimbabwe's landmark elections on July 30, according to a poll released Friday.

The Afrobarometer poll put Mnangagwa on 40 percent and Chamisa on 37 percent and said there was now a “reasonable possibility” the opposition champion could win after a spurt in popularity.

Mnangagwa’s advantage narrowed to three percentage points from 11 points in early May.

With less than two weeks to go before Zimbabwe’s first elections since the ouster of Robert Mugabe, about a fifth of voters still are undecided, the poll said.

The survey’s 2,400 respondents expressed concern over disputed count or the military stepping in, it added.

The military triggered Mugabe’s ousting last year after generals briefly took power and ushered his former ally Mnangagwa to power.

Previous elections in Zimbabwe were marred by fraud, intimidation and violence during Mugabe’s 37-year rule, and the accuracy of polling in the country is uncertain.

The election pits Mnangagwa, of the ruling ZANU-PF party, against Chamisa of the opposition MDC party.

“The MDC would have to obtain about two-thirds of undeclared votes in order to secure a first-round victory in the presidential election,” Afrobarometer said.

“In our opinion, this prospect lies within the realm of reasonable possibility.”

It added that most Zimbabweans still thought Mnangagwa would emerge victorious.

More than four in 10 people expressed concern that incorrect election results would be announced, that the armed forces would not respect the result or that post-election violence would occur.

Campaigning has been more open and less violent than under Mugabe, respondents said.

A run-off vote is scheduled for September 8 if no candidate wins at least 50 percent plus one of the vote in the first round. DM

Gallery

AFP

Corruption, Inc

Thulas Nxesi: State Capture forces resist the clean up at Public Works

By Marianne Merten

Education

Government could face class action lawsuit over inadequate schools

Rebecca Davis
15 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Open Letter: Why I reported author Greta Wiid to the Human Rights Commission

Jochen Schmidt von Wuhlisch
3 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Brighton sign South Africa star Tau

AFP 10 mins ago

Newsdeck

Trump threatens tariffs on all $505bn of Chinese imports

AFP 28 mins ago

Newsdeck

Kenyan beauty queen sentenced to death for murder

AFP 37 mins ago

Newsdeck

Johannesburg high school principal goes missing

News24 10 hours ago

Op-Ed

Inequality in South Africa: Beyond the 1%
Fazila Farouk and Murray Leibbrandt 15 hours ago
7 mins

Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking from a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children is the title of a dark cabaret album by 'Voltaire'

MOTORING

Renault Clio RS 18 F1: A mighty midget

Deon Schoeman 15 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

BRICS: The makings of something interesting 

Rev Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu
2 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why the failure of Presidents Zuma and Ramaphosa to deal with the Secrecy Bill is constitutionally delinquent

Pierre De Vos
15 hours ago
6 mins

ISS Today

The region may benefit from a breakthrough in Ethiopia-Eritrea relations

ISS Today
3 hours ago
4 mins

Sponsored Content

Wikipedia’s Call for African Content Starts with Community

Wikimania
18 JUL
3 mins
0