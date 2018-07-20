Newsdeck

Kenyan beauty queen sentenced to death for murder

By AFP 20 July 2018

A Kenyan court has sentenced a 24-year-old beauty queen to death for murdering her boyfriend by stabbing him 25 times, drawing criticism from rights groups who called the punishment "inhumane".

Ruth Kamande, who won a prison beauty pageant while awaiting trial, slashed her partner Farid Mohammed, 24, to death in 2015 and was convicted in May.

“I want young people to know that it is not cool to kill your boyfriend or girlfriend even where you feel disappointed or frustrated — don’t do it,” said High Court judge Jessie Lesiit passing sentence on Thursday.

“Instead, it is cool to walk away and thereafter to forgive.”

The judge accused Kamande of “manipulative” behaviour that included accessing the victim’s mobile phone as well as showing no remorse for the vicious attack which left “blood all over” the crime scene.

“I think passing any other sentence than the one prescribed (death) would turn the accused into a hero,” said Lesiit.

Rights group Amnesty International called the sentence “cruel, inhumane and outdated”.

“This sentence is a blow to Kenya’s progressive record in commuting death sentences to terms of imprisonment,” said Amnesty director Irungu Houghton.

The victim’s family insisted the sentence matched the crime.

“We’re glad that this day came and his grandparents, his sister were actually in court today when this verdict was given,” the victim’s tearful aunt Emmah Wanjiku told reporters after the sentencing.

“He had just started his job when his life was cut short.”

Kamande’s lawyer Joyner Okonjo said she would appeal the sentence.

Kenya has an effective ban on carrying out death sentences and no death row prisoner has been executed since 1987.

The country’s Supreme Court ruled in December 2017 that the mandatory death sentence for murder and armed robbery was unconstitutional, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

The death sentence remains on the statute books however. DM

Gallery

AFP

Corruption, Inc

Thulas Nxesi: State Capture forces resist the clean up at Public Works

By Marianne Merten

Education

Government could face class action lawsuit over inadequate schools

Rebecca Davis
17 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Open Letter: Why I reported author Greta Wiid to the Human Rights Commission

Jochen Schmidt von Wuhlisch
6 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe election race tightens: poll

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Brighton sign South Africa star Tau

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump threatens tariffs on all $505bn of Chinese imports

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kenyan beauty queen sentenced to death for murder

AFP 3 hours ago

Op-Ed

Inequality in South Africa: Beyond the 1%
Fazila Farouk and Murray Leibbrandt 18 hours ago
7 mins

Riding a Black Unicorn Down the Side of an Erupting Volcano While Drinking from a Chalice Filled with the Laughter of Small Children is the title of a dark cabaret album by 'Voltaire'

MOTORING

Renault Clio RS 18 F1: A mighty midget

Deon Schoeman 17 hours ago
8 mins

Sponsored Content

Afraid to ask your advisor about his fees? That’s weird

Emma Heap
6 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

BRICS: The makings of something interesting 

Rev Lawrence Mduduzi Ndlovu
4 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why the failure of Presidents Zuma and Ramaphosa to deal with the Secrecy Bill is constitutionally delinquent

Pierre De Vos
17 hours ago
6 mins

ISS Today

The region may benefit from a breakthrough in Ethiopia-Eritrea relations

ISS Today
5 hours ago
4 mins
0