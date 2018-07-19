Street Talk

The Patriarchy (Video)

By Street Talk 19 July 2018

Do we live in a patriarchal society? Is it something that is entrenched? Women feel that in order to be heard they have to act like a man and men feel like they have to play the rules of the game. These seven professionals unpack the patriarchy and how it impacts their daily lives. This weighty subject will be unpacked further in following episodes.


This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM
Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com

Gallery

Street Talk

State Capture

Ramaphosa: SSA’s Arthur Fraser precipitated constitutional crisis

By Marianne Thamm

Op-Ed

Inequality in South Africa: Beyond the 1%

Fazila Farouk and Murray Leibbrandt
2 mins ago
7 mins

Op-Ed

Disunity in Cameroon: Mediation unlikely as Anglophone crisis escalates

Greg Musiker
4 mins ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Kenya to get first deployment of internet balloons from Google parent

AFP 43 mins ago

Newsdeck

DR Congo leader maintains suspense over plans

AFP 52 mins ago

Newsdeck

AfriForum to privately prosecute Thandi Modise over animal cruelty

News24 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

France closes in on phone ban in schools from September

AFP 10 hours ago

SELF-INFLICTED POLITICAL TONE-DEAFNESS

Cape Town’s tariffs are at the expense of the working and middle classes
Marianne Merten 6 mins ago
5 mins

There are more skin cancer cases related to tanning beds than there are lung cancer cases to smoking.

Corruption, Inc

Thulas Nxesi: State Capture forces resist the clean up at Public Works

Marianne Merten 8 mins ago
5 mins

POWER SUMMIT

Mazibuko on Zille and Maimane: ‘She did it to me and she’s doing it again’

Carien Du Plessis
22 hours ago
5 mins

Daily Maverick Interview

Prasa’s Khanyisile Kweyama won’t let kidnapping and hijacking derail her resolve to fix the rot

Suné Payne
10 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

The ANC’s big Nelson Mandela Centenary miss

Stephen Grootes
22 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

Un-Accountability 101: Bend it like Benedicta, Benedicta Monama

Marianne Thamm
22 hours ago
5 mins
0