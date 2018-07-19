Do we live in a patriarchal society? Is it something that is entrenched? Women feel that in order to be heard they have to act like a man and men feel like they have to play the rules of the game. These seven professionals unpack the patriarchy and how it impacts their daily lives. This weighty subject will be unpacked further in following episodes.



Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans. DM

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com