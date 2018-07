A learner holds up a flag for Mandela Day at Uitsig Primary. 18 July 2018. All Photos: Leila Dougan.

Mandela Day was ever-present on Wednesday in South Africa. In Cape Town, Mayor Patricia de Lille visited Uitsig Primary School. She spent her 67 minutes painting a container that was donated by The City of Cape Town and that will be used as a library at the primary school.