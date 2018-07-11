Newsdeck

Warner Bros. plans $100 mn cable car to Hollywood sign

By AFP 11 July 2018
Caption
The iconic Hollywood sign is shown after it was fixed after pranksters changed letters for it to read 'Hollyweed' in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, 01 January 2017. EPA/MIKE NELSON

Warner Bros. has announced plans for a $100 million cable car to take tourists from its studio lot to the iconic Hollywood sign, an area increasingly choked by tourist traffic.

The company, one of Tinseltown’s “Big Six” film distributors, told city officials on Monday it would put up the entire funding for the “Hollywood Skyway.”

The six-minute ride would extend more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Warner’s base in Burbank up Mount Lee to a visitor center near the sign, with pathways to a viewing area, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The iconic studio behind “Casablanca” and “Gone with the Wind” didn’t respond to AFP’s request for comment but circulated a statement saying the project would “reduce street congestion, improve safety, and ease neighborhood frustrations.”

“Given our close proximity to the north side of the Hollywood sign, we believe we offer a solution that has the least impact on the environment — protecting and preserving (nearby) Griffith Park — and the surrounding residential neighborhoods,” the company added.

The area is dotted with housing on all sides and the “aerial tramway” would spare homeowners the annoyance of hikers and traffic coming past their front doors, says Warner.

Locals say ride-hailing services like Uber, combined with ever more sophisticated navigation apps, have made it much easier in recent years to get close to the sign in a car, exacerbating the problem.

The idea has been floated for years but has always hit stumbling blocks. It was resurrected in 2017 by Mayor Eric Garcetti, with a proposal involving the nearby Universal Studios.

The project is expected to take about five years to complete, including the approvals process, if it is approved.

The landmark was erected in 1923 as “Hollywoodland” to advertise a local real estate development.

It has undergone a number of transformations over the years, including in 1987, when pranksters changed it to “Holywood” to mark the visit of Pope John Paul II.

Last year Los Angeles police arrested a local artist suspected of a New Year’s Day prank in which he altered the letters to read “Hollyweed.” DM

Gallery

AFP

State Capture, continued

Ghosts of Zuma and Conflicts of Interest lurk behind Jiba, Mrwebi SCA majority finding

By Marianne Thamm

ZAPIRO

Winners

Zapiro
3 hours ago

SCORPIO

Ace Magashule and new Free State premier’s families score cars, contracts in R300m government programme

Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio
20 hours ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Warner Bros. plans $100 mn cable car to Hollywood sign

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tokyo stocks open lower as trade war worries resurface

AFP 3 hours ago

#Russia2018

Umtiti heads France into World Cup final as Belgium fall short

AFP 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump lashes NATO allies as he lands for tense summit

AFP 11 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

A Monarchy that makes a Mockery of our Constitution
Oscar Van Heerden 8 hours ago
6 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

ANALYSIS

Why the Durban explosions should be taken very seriously

Rebecca Davis 9 hours ago
6 mins

SASSAGATE

Net1 is ‘cheating’ social grant beneficiaries, charges Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu

Greg Nicolson
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Adv Dali Mpofu’s Threat: What the facts and the law say

Pierre De Vos
21 hours ago
8 mins

STATE OF THE PUBLIC SERVICE

More than half of top civil servants hide their private directorships from public view

Marianne Merten
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Velaphi Khumalo case exposes intricacies of hate speech law

Ivo Vegter
8 hours ago
8 mins
0