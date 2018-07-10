Anderson first S. African in Wimbledon last-eight in 24 years, Federer next

Kevin Anderson became the first South African man in 24 years to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/2), 5-7, 7-6 (7/4) win over France's Gael Monfils on Monday.

The eighth-seeded Anderson next faces defending champion Roger Federer for a place in the semi-finals.

Eight-time champion Federer boasts a 4-0 career record against the 2017 US Open runner-up.

Wayne Ferreira was the last South African man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 1994.DM