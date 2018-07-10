Newsdeck

All 12 boys and football coach rescued from cave: Thai Navy SEALs

By AFP 10 July 2018
Caption
An undated handout photo released by Royal Thai Army on 03 July 2018 shows the missing 13 young members of a youth soccer team including their coach, moments they were found inside the cave complex at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park, Chiang Rai province, Thailand. Chiang Rai provincial Governor Narongsak Osatanakorn said on 02 July that all of 13 young members of a youth soccer team including their coach have been found alive in the cave. EPA-EFE/ROYAL THAI ARMY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

All 12 boys and their football coach have been rescued from a Thai cave after an 18-day ordeal, the Thai Navy SEALs said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, on the third day of a complex mission to bring them out.

“All 12 ‘Wild Boars’ and coach have been extracted from the cave,” the post said.

“All are safe” it added, signing off with a “Hooyah”, a SEALs signature throughout the painstaking mission to get the boys out of the cave.

Four SEAL team divers — including a doctor — who stayed with the group were still to emerge, the Facebook post added.

In a day of high drama, the remaining five boys emerged in groups as evening approached, guided out by international divers and the SEALs, who have played an integral role throughout an unprecedented rescue mission.

The “Wild Boars” — named after their team — entered the Tham Luang cave complex on June 23.  DM

Gallery

AFP

SCORPIO

Ace Magashule and new Free State premier’s families score cars, contracts in R300m government programme

By Pieter-Louis Myburgh for Scorpio

Michael Hulley 2.0

Zuma’s new lawyer Mantsha was once struck off the roll, and later delivered Denel to the Guptas – basically, he’s ideal for the job

Qaanitah Hunter
16 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Adv Dali Mpofu’s Threat: What the facts and the law say

Pierre De Vos
6 hours ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

George Clooney hurt in Italian scooter crash: media

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

All 12 boys and football coach rescued from cave: Thai Navy SEALs

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Manhunt underway for Cape Town businessman’s kidnappers

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Japan rescuers go house to house as flood toll hits 141

AFP 12 hours ago

ANALYSIS

In the run-up to 2019 elections, Ramaphosa’s action options are severely limited
Stephen Grootes 18 hours ago
5 mins

Peanut butter in the United States must contain 90% peanuts. Anything less is termed "peanut spread".

ISS TODAY

DRC prioritises oil over conservation

ISS Today 16 mins ago
5 mins

DURBAN EXPLOSIONS

A tale of two eerily similar bombs found in two very different KZN places

Rebecca Davis
18 hours ago
5 mins

THE PROMISED LAND

Dweller evictions, the heart of farm darkness

Suné Payne & Leila Dougan
17 hours ago
9 mins

Sponsored Content

Lining up on the side of truth

Emma Heap
05 JUL
2 mins

ZAPIRO

Jonas and the Whale

Zapiro
16 hours ago
0