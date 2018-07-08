In Pictures: The fan faces of the World Cup

Photos via EPA
The agony and ecstasy of supporting a team at the World Cup hits like a ton of bricks. Or like the click of a photographer's finger.
We’ve all been there. Full face paint. Team shirt. Flag. Full kit. And maybe a few props. Following a team at any competition is loaded with emotion. Doing so at a World Cup, the biggest sporting extravaganza on the planet, is a wild ride.
Across the globe, fans have bundled together to watch their teams. In the stadiums in Russia, fan parks in their cities, huddled around televisions in pubs or living rooms to watch every agonising second.
The chances missed, the dreams shattered, the foolish flops, the fancy footwork and the arrival of VAR.
There’s been enough face paint to decorate a small bathroom, some interesting fashion choices and an elaborate headdress here and there. We’ve even spotted a fan resorting to a more metaphorical form of performance art: eating sushi before his team played Japan.
While the players light the fire, the faithful keep it fuelled. Thousands have travelled to Russia at great expense to experience the magic first-hand.
Whether that’s Panama’s fans just wanting to be there for their nation’s first World Cup goal, the hopeful (and later bitterly disappointed) Germans, the tens of thousands of South Americans or the Iceland supporters whose chants will chill your bones, never tell a single one of these people that it’s just a game.
Throughout it all, photographers have captured the emotions and we’ve put together a selection of some of the best.
The faces of fans at the 2018 World Cup
Click on an image below the launch the gallery.
Supporter of Iran cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Supporter of Serbia prior the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Serbia and Switzerland in Kaliningrad, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI
A supporter of Argentina before the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between France and Argentina in Kazan, Russia, 30 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Supporter of Colombia cheers during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
A Russian soccer fan watches performers on stage at the FIFA Fan Fest in Kazan, Russia, 14 June 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from 14 June until 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
A supporter of Portugal grimaces before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
An Uruguay supporter reacts while watching the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia in the Fan zone in St.Petersburg, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
A fan of Belgium eats before the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A fan of Colombia before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
Supporter of Uruguay celebrates the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in Samara, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
Supporter of Panama cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A supporter of Argentina reacts while watching the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 21 June 2018. Croatia won 3-0. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ
Supporters of Panama cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
A Russian fan in the Fan Fest area in St Petersbug, Russia 25 June 2018, watching the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A game between Russia and Uruguay. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
A young Swiss supporter reacts during the public viewing of the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group E soccer match between Switzerland and Brazil, in a fan zone in Lausanne, Switzerland, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
Supporter of Colombia reacts after the penalty shootout of the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and England in Moscow, Russia, 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL
A supporter of Japan reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. Japan lost the match 2-3. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A supporter of Iran reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Spain in Kazan, Russia, 20 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Supporter of Peru during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Australia and Peru in Sochi, Russia, 26 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
A Brazilian fan reacts during the public showing of the FIFA 2018 World Cup quarter final match between Brazil and Belgium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 06 July 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayão
Russian fans react during a public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia at the FIFA Fan Zone in St.Petersburg, Russia, 07 July 2018. Croatia won 4-3 on penalties. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI
A supporter of Nigeria celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group D preliminary round soccer match between Nigeria and Iceland in Volgograd, Russia, 22 June 2018. Nigeria won the match 2-0. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
A Russian soccer fan reacts while watching the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group A preliminary round soccer match between Uruguay and Russia in a Fan Zone in Kazan, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
A supporter of Mexico reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Mexico in Samara, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Colombian fans react as they watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 match between Colombia and Japan, in Bogota, Colombia, 19 June 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 takes place in Russia from 14 June until 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA
A Colombian soccer fan is seen near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, 13 June 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
A supporter of Belgium, with a poster of a Brazilian player, celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Brazil and Belgium in Kazan, Russia, 06 July 2018. Belgium won the match 2-1. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
A young supporter of Uruguay before the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Uruguay and France in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 06 July 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU
A supporter of Morocco before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A Russian fan reacts in the Fan Fest area in St Petersburg, Russia 25 June 2018, watching the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A game between Russia and Uruguay. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU
A supporter of Russia (C) cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. ) EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A supporter of Peru watches the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru at the FIFA Fan Zone in Sochi, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
A supporter of Morocco before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Senegal supporter reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Senegal and Colombia in Samara, Russia, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
A young soccer fan before the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A supporter of Egypt reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Egypt in Volgograd, Russia, 25 June 2018. Egypt lost the match 1-2. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE
A Mexico fan before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between South Korea and Mexico in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 23 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI
A fan of Japan reacts before the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Belgium and Japan in Rostov-On-Don, Russia, 02 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
A Swiss supporter reacts during the public viewing of the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group E soccer match between Switzerland and Brazil, in a fan zone in Lausanne, Switzerland, 17 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN FLAURAUD
A supporter of Japan before the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Poland in Volgograd, Russia, 28 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
A supporter of Peru reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between France and Peru in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 21 June 2018. Peru lost the match 0-1. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Supporter of Sweden cheers prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Sweden and England in Samara, Russia, 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
The semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup will be played on 10 and 11 July.
