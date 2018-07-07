#Russia2018

In Pictures: Croatia livin’ la Vida loca as Russia bottle penalties

By AFP 7 July 2018

Players of Croatia celebrate winning the penalty shoutout of the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Croatia beat Russia 4-3 on penalties on Saturday to set up a World Cup semi-final against England after a dramatic match full of twists and turns.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick’s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.

 Ivan Rakitic scored the winning penalty as Croatia beat Russia 4-3 in a shoot-out after a dramatic 2-2 draw on Saturday to end the World Cup hopes of the host nation and advance to a semi-final against England.

Brazilian-born Mario Fernandes had kept Russia’s dream alive when he headed home in the 115th minute to level the scores and force penalties, but he and Fedor Smolov both failed to convert their spot-kicks in Sochi.

Croatia, for whom Andrej Kramaric and Domagoj Vida had earlier found the net, advance to their first World Cup semi-final since 1998. They will face England, who beat Sweden 2-0 earlier, at the Luzhniki Stadium Moscow on Wednesday.

In contrast for Russia, who had taken the lead through another Denis Cheryshev wonder goal in the first half, there is only heartbreak as they finally go out.

They can however be proud of their efforts, with a run to the last eight exceeding expectations for a side written off as no-hopers before the tournament.

And it remains to be seen how quickly Croatia — whose President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic was watching from the stands in her country’s colours — can recover from this draining night, having also been taken to extra time and penalties by Denmark in the last round.

The arrival of the host nation for the final World Cup match at the Fisht Stadium meant by far the most vibrant atmosphere yet at this Black Sea beach resort.

The Russians, riding a wave of euphoria after unexpectedly knocking out Spain in the previous round, were determined to carry on to a first World Cup semi-final since the break-up of the Soviet Union.

But Croatia came into this game as the favourites. They may have a population of little over four million, but amongst that number are two of the finest midfielders in the world in Rakitic and Luka Modric.

They dominated the match, but Russia contributed to another fantastic occasion in what has been an outstanding World Cup.

The hosts went ahead thanks to a bolt from the blue just after the half-hour mark.

Cheryshev, who scored three times in the group-stage wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt, was back in the line-up here after beginning on the bench against Spain last weekend.

He cut in from the left, exchanged passes with Artem Dzyuba and skipped away from a Modric challenge before firing home a superb shot from 25 yards on his left foot.

Croatia were stunned. But the Russian lead had lasted only eight minutes before they drew level, Mario Mandzukic cutting the ball back for Kramaric to head home.

Ivan Perisic hit the post for Croatia in a second half they controlled, yet they had to limp on into extra-time, with goalkeeper Danijel Subasic providing a scare as he hurt a hamstring late on.

However, Croatia took the lead for the first time in the 101st minute, defender Vida getting his head to a corner to send the ball low into the net, helped by substitute Vedran Corluka getting out of the way.

Vida removed his shirt as he ran away in celebration, possibly thinking Croatia were heading through.

However, Russia found the resources to draw level again, substitute Alan Dzagoev holding up a free-kick for Fernandes to head home in the 115th minute.

His shoot-out miss proved pivotal, however, especially after Smolov’s weak attempt at a chipped penalty was saved by Subasic.

For Croatia, Mateo Kovacic had his penalty saved, but Marcelo Brozovic, Modric and Vida all netted theirs before Rakitic stroked in the winner.

Clicking on the images below will launch the gallery.

Extended match highlights are available on Fifa’s YouTube channel.  DM

Gallery

AFP

PRIVATE HEALTHCARE PRICING

How your health issues are manipulated to serve the interests of big medical business

By Greg Nicolson

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Croatia livin’ la Vida loca as Russia bottle penalties

AFP
22 mins ago
3 mins

#Russia2018

In Pictures: When Harry met Alli – England cruised past Sweden

AFP
5 hours ago
2 mins

TOUR DE FRANCE

In Pictures: Froome crashes as Gaviria takes first stage honours

AFP 4 hours ago

#Russia2018

Zlatan backs Sweden to win the World Cup… sort of

AFP 06 JUL

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Belgium stun Brazil in epic encounter

AFP 06 JUL

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Griez is the word as France beat toothless Uruguay

AFP 06 JUL

#Russia2018

Liberté, égalité, fraternité: France’s World Cup team is the antithesis of right-wing populism
Antoinette Muller 15 hours ago
7 mins

"Speech, the most specifically human sound, and the most significant kind of sound, is never just scenery, it's always event." ~ Ursula Le Guin

TELEVISION

This Weekend We’re Watching: Une autre histoire de France, Happy Valley and Ugly Delicious

Antoinette Muller 06 JUL
3 mins

Private Health Care Inquiry

Your basic right to minimum medical benefits 

Greg Nicolson
06 JUL
4 mins

Street Life

Seeking a safe space: ‘It’s not nice to see your mother beg’

Hlumela Dyantyi & Suné Payne
06 JUL
4 mins

Scorpio Analysis

Nugent Commission on SARS: The Numbers vs the Moyane/Mpofu Sideshow

Pauli Van Wyk
05 JUL
12 mins

ZAPIRO

Tinpot Dictators

AFP
06 JUL
0