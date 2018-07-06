Sweden vs England: Head-to-head record and World Cup history

Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring on penalty the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and England in Moscow, Russia, 03 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ALBERTO ESTEVEZ

Sweden's precision defending and low key attacking prowess come up against an England side with renewed confidence after they broke the hoodoo of penalties.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick’s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.

England share a dubious World Cup record with Italy: most penalty shootouts lost at the tournament.

But some feel that things are changing. Gareth Southgate’s men broke the jinx against Colombia and sealed their progression to the quarter-finals of the tournament for the first time since 2006. Can you guess what happened that time? Ten points if you said the Three Lions lost on penalties.

But the win this time around was no fluke. It’s been months of preparation for Southgate’s crew involving all sorts of psychometric tests on the players to determine who was best placed to handle the pressure. That’s some next-level sports science.

Don’t believe us? Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford even switched his water bottle before the spot kicks to the side the Colombians prefer to slot theirs.

Southgate himself was part of a team that lost a penalty shootout at Euro 1996, but it seems like it’s been “all change, please” in the way the team approaches clutch situations. But the pressure won’t ease.

In that game against Colombia, right after the last-minute equaliser, England looked frozen. But they held their nerve and have reason to believe.

In Harry Kane, they have talisman goalscorer, but the leaky defence, especially when it comes to crunch time, could be a challenge against Sweden.

Sweden, unlikely winners of their group that also featured Germany, have been miserly in defence. They have conceded just two goals so far, both of those came against the only team to beat them at this World Cup: Germany.

They’ve irked teams and supporters with their conservative approach and promises of switching their play have so far been fulfilled.

In a World Cup that has been packed with upsets, this clash is made for the unexpected. What the unexpected is at this stage, we don’t really know.

Last time out

England crashed out in the group stages in Brazil and in the Round of 16 in South Africa. They exited at the quarter-finals in both tournaments preceding that. They were champions once before, in 1966.

Sweden did not qualify for the last two World Cups and bowed out at the round of 16 on the two occasions before that. Their best achievement was finishing runners-up back in 1958.

Sweden vs England head-to-head and other stats

As both sides are from Europe, it’s unsurprisingly that they’ve played each other frequently. England hold the upper hand, but only just. The Three Lions have won eight, drawn nine and lost seven.

In World Cups, things are pretty interesting. Both previous meetings (2002 and 2006) ended in scoring draws. If you’re into statistical signs, you might reckon this is set up to go to penalties.

Sweden have made 140 defensive clearances at Russia 2018, more than any other team.

Sweden might have scored fewer goals than England at the World Cup so far, but they have attempted more. The Swedes have 18, compared to England’s 17.

Team news

Sebastian Larsson is back from suspension, but Sweden are still without Mikael Lustig, who is suspended.

Jamie Vardy is in doubt after he picked up a groin strain against Colombia while Ashely Young and Kyle Walker are both back to full fitness.

Kick off time and broadcast details

Kick off time: 16:00, 7 July