Russia vs Croatia: Head-to-head record and World Cup history

Denis Cheryshev of Russia (R) celebrates with teammate Artem Dzyuba after scoring the 4-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group A preliminary round soccer match between Russia and Saudi Arabia in Moscow, Russia, 14 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Russia can dare to dream if they push Croatia to penalties.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick’s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.

The Russian fairytale cannot continue, can it? Out of all the teams who made it through to the final eight, the hosts are the unlikeliest of contenders.

They were written off almost entirely at the start of the World Cup, but the team and fans have reason to dream. Russia were expected to make it out of the group stage, but their elimination of Spain was extraordinary.

However, Spain were a team in disarray, having fired their coach on the eve of the tournament. Against Uruguay, in their final group game, Russia revealed their vulnerabilities, especially against sides more experienced than them.

Croatia, meanwhile, are always lumped in the dark horses category and it’s no different this time. They cruised through the group stages, but were also caught off guard in the last 16, unable to find their way against a staunch defence.

Their penalty shootout was woeful, but they squeaked through, just.

And so, an intriguing narrative presents itself. On paper, Croatia are the better team. But, for all their troubles, so were Spain. Russia unashamedly said that they were aiming for penalties against La Roja and after watching Croatia’s effort in the last 16, they’ll probably be doing the same in this quarter-final.

Last time out

Croatia were knocked out in the group stages in Brazil and did not qualify for the South African edition. Their best finish is third spot back in 1998.

Playing as the Soviet Union, Russia’s best effort was fourth back in 1966. As Russia, they’ve never progressed past the group stages.

Russia vs Croatia head-to-head and other stats

Playing as Russia, the two teams have met on three occasions. Two draws and one win for Croatia, in a friendly back in 2015.

Russia have the best defensive record at the 2018 World Cup with 196 clearances, tackles and saves. On attack, though, they are underwhelming with just nine shots blocked out of the 33 attempted.

Croatia, meanwhile, are one of the more attacking teams at the tournament. They’ve had 13 shots blocked and attempted 61.

Russia play rough. They’ve committed 70 fouls. Only France, who have played one more game, have more (73).

The hosts haven’t picked up that many bookings despite their rough and ready approach, though. They have just five yellow cards. Croatia have eight.

The last five host nations to play in a World Cup quarter-final have all progressed to the semi-final (Italy in 1990, France in 1998, South Korea in 2002, Germany in 2006 and Brazil in 2014). Oh, Bafana.

Team news

Russia’s Yuri Zhirkov is out with a calf injury while Croatia’s Ivan Strinic and Mateo Kovacic are both expected to be fit, despite niglges.

Kick off time and broadcast details

Kick off time: 20:00, 6 July