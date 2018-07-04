GROUNDUP

GroundUp: DA and EFF at odds over Brakpan land occupation

By Kimberly Mutandiro for GroundUp 4 July 2018

Martha Nthuli and her daughter Simpiwe stand next to the shack that they are rebuilding. Photo: Kimberly Mutandiro

Occupiers want the ward councillor to address them in person.

First published by GroundUp

An EFF-supported land occupation in the Old Brakpan township has elicited condemnation from the DA.

This is a political stunt,” said Brandon Pretorius, the ward councillor for the area.

Last week GroundUp reported that the EFF facilitated a land occupation in the area. The occupiers were subsequently removed by Metro Police and their shacks demolished. But some people have begun returning. EFF leaders in charge have assured the reoccupation indicating they will be taking the matter to court.

They should stop encouraging people to occupy that piece of land unlawfully,” said Pretorius.

The problem is that we are getting people from as far as Soweto occupying the land and at this stage it is difficult to say who are the real beneficiaries for that land.”

But people occupying the land want the councillor to address them in person.

“We have been waiting for the councillor to come and address us, but every time he sends Metro Police,” said Lewis Sithole, one of the occupiers.

DA caucus leader for Ekhurhuleni, Phillip de Lange, has confirmed that a meeting will be held in two weeks time in which Councillor Pretorius will be addressing the occupiers.

So far about 30 people have finished rebuilding their shacks. Others are slowly coming back hoping that they will not be forced to move again.

Martha Ntuli has started rebuilding. After her shack was demolished she, her three children and grandchild were accommodated at nearby shacks belonging to occupiers who are waiting for their case to be finalised in court. One of the occupiers allowed her to use a vacant shack on his stand.

Nthuli insists that it is time to rebuild. She is using cheaper wooden material to rebuild. Her aluminium material was confiscated by Metro Police, she said.

Well-wishers have given me material to rebuild my shack. I cannot go back to my grandparents home. l am too old to live with them now,” the 37-year-old said.

Ntuli had been renting a shack in Slovo, 5km from Springs. She had gone to live in Slovo after leaving a farm compound in Devon where she lived with her grandparents. A friend had told her about the Old Brakpan township land allocation. She is a single mother and unemployed.

This land is my only hope for giving my three children a home,” She said.

Joseph Mthimunyi and his wife have also started rebuilding. They had been homeless before coming to the Old Brakpan location. They are now rebuilding a shack using cardboard box material.

We cannot afford to buy any more aluminium material. As long as the supporting poles are strong the cardboard box shack will do for now. If it rains that’s another story,” said Mthimunyi.

Sesi Ndlovu, chairperson of the EFF in the ward, said they would be opposing the demolitions in court.

“It is a violation of human rights to forcefully remove people from a place they have lived for more than 24 hours,” he said. DM

Gallery

Kimberly Mutandiro for GroundUp

Lion Hunt

Digging for the truth about Skye

By Don Pinnock

SASSAGATE

‘Glitches’ in Sassa’s new IT system leave 700,000 grant recipients in nationwide limbo

Marianne Merten
7 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

The New Age experiment: Government’s attempt to control the media has done industry no favours

Anton Harber
9 mins ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Wozniacki crashes out, tells opponent: ‘You won’t go far’

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Scientists create embryos, hope to save near-extinct rhino

AFP 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe army vows vote neutrality as opposition raises boycott prospect

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

Zuma’s son died of lupus – family spokesperson

News24 11 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Sassa’s new brooms don’t necessarily sweep clean
Bridget Masango 11 mins ago
3 mins

"Numbers constitute the only universal language." ~ Nathanael West

OPINIONISTA

Obama and Mandela: The Legacy of the First Blacks

Lwando Xaso 15 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

The dragon and the tiger outside the World Cup enviously looking in

Mike Wills
17 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The only way to counter fascism is with left-wing populism

Imraan Buccus
18 mins ago
5 mins

AFRICAN UNION SUMMIT

As Pan-African Parliament undergoes urgent audit, its president seeks protection against SA media ‘harassment’

Carien Du Plessis
21 mins ago
5 mins

#CapeWaterGate

Day Zero is cancelled – so why are Capetonians being hit with steep water tariff hikes?

Rebecca Davis
22 mins ago
4 mins
0