Groote Schuur trauma ward: ‘We are overloaded with violence’

“We have become so overloaded with this concept of violence and how much danger we actually live in in society,” says Professor Nicol. 30 June 2018. Photo: Shaun Swingler

Warning: The following story contains images that some may find disturbing.

Weekends are the busiest times at the Groote Schuur Trauma Centre in Cape Town. In the early hours of the morning doctors, nurses and support staff are on their feet for hours at a time during their 12-hour shifts and have very little time to see to one case before patients on stretchers are lined up at the door. Daily Maverick spent the weekend with the healthcare professionals who save lives.