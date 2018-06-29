Weather warning issued for Cape Town as intense cold front expected to land

While the rain on Friday started pouring in Cape Town, the SA Weather Service has warned that an intense cold front is expected to land on Sunday and continue into Monday.

City of Cape Town disaster risk management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said heavy rainfall, strong winds, very cold conditions and possible snowfall over high-lying areas have been forecast.

“All City Services and applicable external agencies will be on standby to deal with any potential consequences of the severe weather episode which could include uprooted trees, power interruptions and flooded roadways,” she warned.

Emergency shelter would also be activated should people be displaced as a result of flooding.

A month ago, roofs were blown off homes, power lines came down and trees were uprooted as gale force winds and heavy downpours wreaked havoc in Cape Town.

A law enforcement officer had also narrowly escaped serious injury when a tree fell on his patrol vehicle in Constantia.

Strong winds had also blown over a bus on the R300, while the Huguenot Tunnel had also been closed following a power failure believed to be a result of the inclement weather. DM