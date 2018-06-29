TELEVISION

This weekend we’re watching: Hannah Gadbsy, Survivor SA and Ballers

By Rebecca Davis 29 June 2018

Photo credit: Hannah Gadsby / Facebook

Even some of us who aren’t normally avid followers of sports find the World Cup a pretty entertaining spectacle. But if you need a break from the Round of 16 this weekend, we have a few suggestions for alternative viewing.

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette 

It’s no exaggeration to say that Australian comic Hannah Gadsby’s stand-up special on Netflix is prompting a moment of genuine soul-searching in comedy.

In the course of a 70-minute show, Gadsby takes her audience on a discombobulating journey from chuckles to rage to deep discomfort. What starts off as a fairly standard stand-up set evolves into something more like a hugely affecting TED talk, probing the purpose of comedy in dealing with prejudice and inequality.

That doesn’t sound like a barrel of laughs, and at points it’s the opposite. But if you’re willing to see it through to the end, you will be rewarded with abundant food for thought – and a new appreciation for art history graduates.

Available on Netflix 

Survivor SA: Philippines

M-Net has thrown everything it has at this latest local iteration of the Survivor franchise, and it shows.

It’s a production of international quality, featuring everything we’ve come to expect from this much-loved reality TV contest. Extraordinarily complicated challenges? Check. Scenes of back-biting and betrayal, interspersed with shots of slithering snakes? Check. South African contestants who make you alternately cringe and cheer? Check. Very unsubtle product placement? Check? Actually, that’s something new, and not totally welcome.

Anyway, it’s a hoot. Get involved before Tribal Council snuffs out another torch.

Screens every Thursday on M-Net at 7pm 

Ballers (Season 3)

This US comedy-drama about sports agents is little-known and underrated, but once you get into it there’s much to enjoy.

Local streaming service Showmax is currently broadcasting the third season, but the previous two are available too, and you’re advised to start at the beginning to pick up the vibe. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars as an NFL player pivoting to a new life as a sports agent, advising a succession of foolish and troubled sports stars on what to do with careers and money that won’t last forever.

The Rock’s role is essentially the Olivia Pope of the sports world, rescuing celebrity sportsmen from scandals that make the Ashwin Willemse/Nick Mallett showdown look like the stuff of kids’ stories. Plus there’s the chance to see two film legends’ offspring in action: Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington and Jane Fonda’s son Troy Garity co-star.

Available on Showmax

Video of the Week: Space Station Live


Take a look at Earth from the International Space Station. In real time. Proof that technology can sometimes be a wonderful, enriching thing. Cameras won’t always be live, but when they are, it’ll be glorious. DM

Gallery

Rebecca Davis

SARS INQUIRY, DAY THREE

Jonas Makwakwa’s swift rise to power, and his abuse of it

By Pauli Van Wyk

#Russia2018

Fifa allows fan with a blackened face into stadium, despite promises it won’t be tolerated

Antoinette Muller
6 hours ago
3 mins

GroundUp

Hlophe fails to answer queries about tardy Western Cape judgments

Nathan Geffen
6 hours ago
3 mins

#Russia2018

Messi and Ronaldo gear up for World Cup knockout phase

AFP 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

De Lille hits back at DA’s Mazzone, calls her ‘clueless’

News24 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Weather warning issued for Cape Town as intense cold front expected to land

AFP 5 hours ago

#Russia2018

How the last 16 teams rank ahead of the World Cup’s knockout stages

AFP 9 hours ago

END OF AN AGE

Mzwanele Manyi shuts down his short-lived newspaper experiment
Qaanitah Hunter 19 hours ago
5 mins

"I think that if ever a mortal heard the word of God it would be in a garden at the cool of day." ~ F. Frankfort Moore

Democratic Alliance vs Patricia de Lille

The questions the party and the mayor should answer

Rebecca Davis 19 hours ago
4 mins

Land Hearings, Day Three

The question defined, now it’s time to get tense

Nkateko Mabasa
18 hours ago
4 mins

MOTORING

BMW M240i Steptronic: A junior M2 … or not?

Deon Schoeman
18 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

Confronting the culture of silence and turning a blind eye

Allan Tumbo
18 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

DA failure in High Court comes down to illegality

Pierre De Vos
28 JUN
7 mins
0