Both qualification spots are still up for grabs, with three teams in the race to take them.

Fixtures and kick off times

Serbia vs Brazil

Switzerland vs Costa Rica

Both matches kick off at 20:00.

Group E live standings

Qualified: None.

Eliminated: Costa Rica.

How the group shapes up

Two teams, Brazil and Switzerland, are on four points, which is not enough to secure qualification outright. For Serbia, a win will be enough to secure progression and could even knock Switzerland out if they lose against Costa Rica.

For Serbia, a loss will knock them out regardless of the result in the other match. They could also progress with a draw if Switzerland lose by a margin of more than two goals. In the event that all things are equal in terms of points and goal difference between Serbia and Switzerland, it’ll be the Swiss who go through because they beat Serbia in their head-to-head.

Got all of that? Good.

Brazil could still progress if they lost to Serbia, provided the result (a Swiss loss) and goal difference is in their favour in the other match.

Simple, right?

What to expect

Brazil and Serbia (playing as an independent nation) have met just once before, in a friendly back in 2014. Brazil won by a solitary goal. In total, Yugoslavia included, the two sides have played each other 19 times. Brazil have won 10, lost twice and drawn seven.

The build-up to the fixture has been disruptive for Serbia, though. Football Association president Slavisa Kokeza and Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic have been fined for comments made after the 2-1 loss to Switzerland. The coach said that German referee Felix Brych should be tried for war crimes in The Hague for failing to award his team a second half penalty.

Brazil, meanwhile, are under serious pressure. So far, they’ve not exactly razzle-dazzled their way through the group. Surprising considering that they lost just one game out of 21 in the build up to the tournament, scoring 47 goals and conceding just five.

Costa Rica, the darlings in Brazil four years ago, have had a somewhat disappointing time out in Russia. They are definitely out and, as we’ve seen with teams like Peru, sometimes teams deliver their best when there is nothing at stake.

Switzerland, though, have a point to prove and a glut of fiery players who can make that happen. The two sides have never met at a major tournament, but head-to-head have a record of one win each.

What they are saying

“Switzerland arewell-organisedsed team. They have a great dynamic as a team and they have good individual qualities as well. It will be a very dynamic game, especially because they need points and we need to finish this World Cup well.” Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez sums it up well.

“Our opponents prepare well to neutralise us, but I think as games go on we will create chances either with plays from the professor [coach Tite] or through our own improvisations.” Fagner Lemos trusts the boss.

