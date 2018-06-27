#Russia2018

Group E: Standings and scenarios for the last 16

By Antoinette Muller 27 June 2018

Philippe Coutinho of Brazil celebrates scoring the 1-0 with Neymar (L) during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group E preliminary round soccer match between Brazil and Costa Rica in St.Petersburg, Russia, 22 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Both qualification spots are still up for grabs, with three teams in the race to take them.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick’s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  

Read our guide to group scenarios and an explanation of tie-breakers here.

Fixtures and kick off times

Serbia vs Brazil
Switzerland vs Costa Rica

Both matches kick off at 20:00.

Group E live standings

Standings will be updated as matches progress.

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Qualified: None.

Eliminated: Costa Rica.

How the group shapes up

Two teams, Brazil and Switzerland, are on four points, which is not enough to secure qualification outright. For Serbia, a win will be enough to secure progression and could even knock Switzerland out if they lose against Costa Rica.

For Serbia, a loss will knock them out regardless of the result in the other match. They could also progress with a draw if Switzerland lose by a margin of more than two goals. In the event that all things are equal in terms of points and goal difference between Serbia and Switzerland, it’ll be the Swiss who go through because they beat Serbia in their head-to-head.

Got all of that? Good.

Brazil could still progress if they lost to Serbia, provided the result (a Swiss loss) and goal difference is in their favour in the other match.

Simple, right?

What to expect

Brazil and Serbia (playing as an independent nation) have met just once before, in a friendly back in 2014. Brazil won by a solitary goal. In total, Yugoslavia included, the two sides have played each other 19 times. Brazil have won 10, lost twice and drawn seven.

The build-up to the fixture has been disruptive for Serbia, though.  Football Association president Slavisa Kokeza and Serbia coach Mladen Krstajic have been fined for comments made after the 2-1 loss to Switzerland. The coach said that German referee Felix Brych should be tried for war crimes in The Hague for failing to award his team a second half penalty.

Brazil, meanwhile, are under serious pressure. So far, they’ve not exactly razzle-dazzled their way through the group. Surprising considering that they lost just one game out of 21 in the build up to the tournament, scoring 47 goals and conceding just five.

Costa Rica, the darlings in Brazil four years ago, have had a somewhat disappointing time out in Russia. They are definitely out and, as we’ve seen with teams like Peru, sometimes teams deliver their best when there is nothing at stake.

Switzerland, though, have a point to prove and a glut of fiery players who can make that happen. The two sides have never met at a major tournament, but head-to-head have a record of one win each.

What they are saying

“Switzerland arewell-organisedsed team. They have a great dynamic as a team and they have good individual qualities as well. It will be a very dynamic game, especially because they need points and we need to finish this World Cup well.” Costa Rica coach Oscar Ramirez sums it up well.

“Our opponents prepare well to neutralise us, but I think as games go on we will create chances either with plays from the professor [coach Tite] or through our own improvisations.” Fagner Lemos trusts the boss.

Who awaits in the next round

It’s a lucky packet from Group F, where all sorts of scenarios remain possible. DM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

South African Airways capture revealed

The ruling into a dodgy SAA deal rips into Dudu Myeni and sinks executives

By Jessica Bezuidenhout

SARS INQUIRY

Pravin Gordhan joins the dots on the world-class revenue service trashed by State Capture

Greg Nicolson
2 hours ago
4 mins

IEC CANDIDATES FACE MOGOENG, DAY 2

Final Independent Electoral Commission candidates put through their paces by Mogoeng

Rebecca Davis
2 hours ago
6 mins

#Russia

In Pictures: Iceland crash out of World Cup after Croatia loss

AFP 5 hours ago

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Messi, Rojo rescue Argentina from humiliating early exit

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Judge restores Uber’s London licence for 15 months

AFP 6 hours ago

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Peru beat Australia in Group C, scoring first World Cup goal since 1982

AFP 10 hours ago

OP-ED

Through a Lens Darkly: David Goldblatt (1930-2018)
Peter Wilhelm 2 hours ago
5 mins

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

OP-ED

The Fascist state of mind – how it is emerging in our political landscape

Francois Rabie 2 hours ago
8 mins

OPINIONISTA

Africa remains a captive market – are we truly au fait with technology?

Oscar Van Heerden
2 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

ANC’s election manifesto moment of truth

Susan Booysen
2 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The internet is bigger than the Sum of our Fears

William Bird
2 hours ago
6 mins

GROUNDUP

Patricia de Lille and Vrygrond protesters in tense stand-off

Thembela Ntongana for GroundUp
2 hours ago
4 mins
0