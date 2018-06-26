#Russia2018

In Pictures: Ronaldo misses a penalty in dramatic Group B final round

By Antoinette Muller 26 June 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Portugal and Spain are through. Iran came agonisingly close.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

The final round of fixtures in Group B held much promise. Three teams still had a chance of qualifying with only Morocco eliminated for sure. Up against Spain, who didn’t take any chances with their starting XI, Khalid Boutaib opened the scoring just 14 minutes in.

Khalid Boutaib (L) of Morocco celebrates with his teammate Younes Belhanda (R) after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

But, in trademark Spanish fashion, La Roja hit back just five minutes later with classic counter-attacking football and Isco the man to finish it off.

Isco (C) of Spain celebrates with teammates Andres Iniesta (L) and David Silva (R) after scoring the 1-1 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Morocco, though, weren’t playing nice. They were shown four yellow cards in the first half. The only other time a team was shown more cards in the first half of a World Cup game was in 1966. The team on that occasion? The very same Atlas Lions.

Players of Spain (red) and Morocco (white) scuffle during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI
Khalid Boutaib of Morocco reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

In the Iran vs Portugal fixture, where Team Melli knew a win would be enough to see them through, they clung on for dear life in the first half.

Andre Silva of Portugal (front) and Ramin Rezaeian of Iran in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

There was a lot of tussling with Cristiano Ronaldo. For the first time in this tournament, the best player on the planet actually looked subdued.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

It took until the 45th minute for Portugal to find a breakthrough. Ricardo Quaresma, in his first ever World Cup start, found the back of the net with some classy footwork.

Ricardo Quaresma of Portugal celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand of Iran is beaten as Portugal go 1-0 up during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Soon after the restart, Diego Costa missed a chance to score for Spain.

Diego Costa (R) of Spain in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

For Iran, things started to unravel. A VAR review resulted in a penalty for Portugal. Team Melli were up in arms – with yellow cards dished out for their shenanigans.

Players of Iran argue with referee Enrique Caceres during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

But not even in their wildest dreams would Iran have imagined what happened next. Keeper Alireza Beiranvand, who ran away from home to pursue his footballing dream, saved a Ronaldo penalty.

Goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand of Iran saves a penalty of Cristiano Ronaldo during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Iran’s Carlos Queiroz was given a warning for becoming a bit too animated on the touchline as things to tense.

Referee Enrique Caceres of Paraguay (L) talks to Iran’s coach Carlos Queiroz during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Even more so when Youssef En-Nesyri put Morocco back ahead against Spain with less than ten minutes to go.

Youssef En-Nesyri (up L) of Morocco scores the 2-1 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Late in the second half, Ronaldo was lucky to escape with just a yellow card. The ref took a lot of time to reach that decision and a forearm shove to the opponent’s face could have resulted in far worse.

Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd R) of Portugal receives the yellow card from referee Enrique Caceres during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Spain then drew level again, having initially had the goal disallowed for offside.

Sergio Ramos of Spain celebrates the 2-2 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Then, deep into stoppage time, Iran scored a penalty – and hit the side netting – sealing their World Cup exit in agonising fashion.

Karim Ansarifard of Iran reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
Players of Iran react after losing the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

What a day. DM

Antoinette Muller

