Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Iran and Portugal in Saransk, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Portugal and Spain are through. Iran came agonisingly close.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

The final round of fixtures in Group B held much promise. Three teams still had a chance of qualifying with only Morocco eliminated for sure. Up against Spain, who didn’t take any chances with their starting XI, Khalid Boutaib opened the scoring just 14 minutes in.

But, in trademark Spanish fashion, La Roja hit back just five minutes later with classic counter-attacking football and Isco the man to finish it off.

Morocco, though, weren’t playing nice. They were shown four yellow cards in the first half. The only other time a team was shown more cards in the first half of a World Cup game was in 1966. The team on that occasion? The very same Atlas Lions.

In the Iran vs Portugal fixture, where Team Melli knew a win would be enough to see them through, they clung on for dear life in the first half.

There was a lot of tussling with Cristiano Ronaldo. For the first time in this tournament, the best player on the planet actually looked subdued.

It took until the 45th minute for Portugal to find a breakthrough. Ricardo Quaresma, in his first ever World Cup start, found the back of the net with some classy footwork.

Soon after the restart, Diego Costa missed a chance to score for Spain.

For Iran, things started to unravel. A VAR review resulted in a penalty for Portugal. Team Melli were up in arms – with yellow cards dished out for their shenanigans.

But not even in their wildest dreams would Iran have imagined what happened next. Keeper Alireza Beiranvand, who ran away from home to pursue his footballing dream, saved a Ronaldo penalty.

Iran’s Carlos Queiroz was given a warning for becoming a bit too animated on the touchline as things to tense.

Even more so when Youssef En-Nesyri put Morocco back ahead against Spain with less than ten minutes to go.

Late in the second half, Ronaldo was lucky to escape with just a yellow card. The ref took a lot of time to reach that decision and a forearm shove to the opponent’s face could have resulted in far worse.

Spain then drew level again, having initially had the goal disallowed for offside.

Then, deep into stoppage time, Iran scored a penalty – and hit the side netting – sealing their World Cup exit in agonising fashion.