Newsdeck

Last straw for McDonald’s, Burger King in Mumbai plastic ban

By AFP 26 June 2018
Caption
epa04954226 The entrance of a Burger King fast-food restaurant is photographed next to the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, 28 September 2015. Burger King, US the burger giant, announced on Monday that it is in negotiations to take over the 509 outlets run in France by Belgian chain Quick. EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Burger King, McDonald's and Starbucks are among dozens of companies fined for violating a new ban on single-use plastics in India's commercial capital Mumbai, an official said Tuesday.

The rules, in force since Saturday, prohibit the use of disposable plastic items such as bags, cutlery, cups and bottles under a certain size.

Businesses and residents face fines of between 5,000 rupees ($73) for a first-time offence to 25,000 rupees ($367) or even three months in jail for repeat offending.

Some 250 officials, wearing blue uniforms and dubbed Mumbai’s “anti-plastic squad”, have been deployed to carry out inspections of restaurants and shops across the teeming coastal city of 20 million.

Nidhi Choudhari, a deputy municipal commissioner in charge of enforcing the ban, said 660,000 rupees ($9,684) in fines had been collected during the first three days.

She said 132 premises had been issued with penalties including outlets of Burger King, McDonald’s and Starbucks.

A branch of Godrej Nature’s Basket, a high-end Indian supermarket, had also been penalised, Choudhari added.

“All were fined for using banned plastic straws and disposable cutlery etc,” she told AFP.

A spokesperson for Starbucks in India said the company complies with local laws in all of its markets and was committed to “environmental sustainability”.

Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald’s franchise in Mumbai, said it had “successfully transitioned from plastic to eco-friendly and biodegradable alternatives” such as wooden cutlery.

Authorities hope the ban will help clean up Mumbai’s beaches and streets, which like other cities in India are awash with vast mountains of plastic rubbish.

Plastic has also been blamed for blocking drains and contributing to flooding during the city’s four-month-long summer monsoon.

Authorities first announced the ban — which covers the whole of Maharashtra state, of which Mumbai is the capital — three months ago to allow businesses to prepare.

The majority of India’s 29 states have a full or partial ban on single-use plastics but the law is rarely enforced.

Choudhari said more than 8,000 businesses had been searched in Mumbai alone and at least 700 kilogrammes (1,500 pounds) of plastic seized.

Small traders, however, have claimed that the crackdown threatens their livelihoods.

Retailers associations say a confusion over what is and isn’t allowed has led small grocery stores to remain closed for fear of being fined.

The Plastic Bags Manufacturers Association of India estimates that 300,000 people employed in the industry could lose their jobs.

The United Nations warned earlier this month that the world could be awash with 12 billion tonnes of plastic trash by the middle of the century if use is maintained at current levels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently pledged to make India, which was the host of this year’s International Environment Day, free of single-use plastic by 2022. DM

Gallery

AFP

TRAINSPOTTER

Khaya Sithole – Saica’s Robin Hood or straight up hoodlum?

By Richard Poplak

Gauteng Transport

War talk: Taxi operators threaten authorities over impounded vehicles

Bheki C. Simelane
5 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

As ANC starts work on its 2019 election manifesto, major problems remain unresolved

Qaanitah Hunter
18 hours ago
5 mins

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Peru beat Australia in Group C, scoring first World Cup goal since 1982

AFP 2 hours ago

#Russia2018

In pictures: France top Group C, Denmark second after snoozefest

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Brexit bill becomes law, allowing UK to leave the EU

AFP 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

EU says Harley-Davidson move a ‘consequence’ of US tariffs

AFP 6 hours ago

GroundUp

Battle for Bo-Kaap’s future
GroundUp 2 hours ago
6 mins

A Twitter analysis of Justin Bieber's account found that around half of his followers are fake accounts.

Op-Ed

David Goldblatt: The Art of Capturing a New truth

Pippa Green 19 hours ago
5 mins

#Russia2018

Group D: Standings and scenarios for the last 16

Antoinette Muller
19 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

Talking ‘bout economic revolution: Never mind Rwanda and China, we have to find our own path

Stephen Grootes
19 hours ago
8 mins

OP-ED

Sorry, but the NHI Bill is just not the right medicine

Sasha Stevenson
19 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

ANC Limpopo to go back to court as national party appears to lose control

Greg Nicolson
19 hours ago
4 mins
0