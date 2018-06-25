David Goldblatt. Coutesy: Mikhael Subotzky

David Goldblatt, one of South Africa’s most renowned photographers, has passed away. Born in November 1930 in Randfontein, the internationally acclaimed photographer has had his work exhibited in newspapers and galleries around the world. His work focused on the harsh daily realities that black South Africans faced under Apartheid and he continued documenting the struggle for equality well into the democratic era. Aged 87, Goldblatt passed away peacefully in the early hours on Monday, at his home in Johannesburg. These are just some of his iconic images through the decades, courtesy of the Goodman Gallery.