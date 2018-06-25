Visual Essay

Through the lens of David Goldblatt

By Daily Maverick 25 June 2018

David Goldblatt. Coutesy: Mikhael Subotzky

David Goldblatt, one of South Africa’s most renowned photographers, has passed away. Born in November 1930 in Randfontein, the internationally acclaimed photographer has had his work exhibited in newspapers and galleries around the world. His work focused on the harsh daily realities that black South Africans faced under Apartheid and he continued documenting the struggle for equality well into the democratic era. Aged 87, Goldblatt passed away peacefully in the early hours on Monday, at his home in Johannesburg. These are just some of his iconic images through the decades, courtesy of the Goodman Gallery.

Winder house, Farrar Shaft, Anglo Mines, Germiston. 1965. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
Going home: Marabastad-Waterval route: for most of the people in this bus, the cycle will start again tomorrow at between 2 and 3 am. 1984. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
Dancing-master Ted van Rensburg watches two of his ballroom pupils swinging to a record of Victor Sylvester and his Orchestra, in the MOTHS’ Hall at the old Court House, Boksburg. 1980. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
A farmer’s son with his nursemaid, Heimweeberg, Nietverdiend, Western Transvaal. 1964. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
The bedroom of Ozzie and Sarah Docrat before its destruction under the Group Areas Act, Fietas, Johannesburg. 1977. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
Ozzie Docrat with his daughter Nassima in his shop before its destruction, 1977. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
Woman collecting shellfish, Port St Johns, Transkei. 1975. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
On August 16 2012 South African Police shot striking mineworkers of the Lonro platinum mines, killing 34 and wounding 78 in seemingly wild shooting without good cause. The men were shot, some with their hands up in surrender, within a radius of about 300 metres of this koppie on which they met. Beyond is the Lonro smelter, which stood idle during the strike. Marikana, North-West Province. 11 May 2014. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
Miriam Mazibuko waters the garden of her RDP house for which she waited eight years. It consists of one room. Her four children live with her in-laws. Extension 8, Far East Alexandra Township, 12 September 2006. David Goldblatt/Goodman Gallery
