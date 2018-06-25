#Russia2018

Last-gasp Aspas sees Spain draw 2-2 with Morocco

By AFP 25 June 2018

Manuel da Costa (L) of Morocco in action against Iago Aspas (R) of Spain during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Spain and Morocco in Kaliningrad, Russia, 25 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Aspas' clever flick from a wide free-kick was initially adjudged by the assistant referee to have been offside. 

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.  

Read our guide to group scenarios and an explanation of tie-breakers here.

Iago Aspas scored a VAR-assisted equaliser in injury time as Spain scrambled a 2-2 draw with Morocco on Monday in a dramatic finale to their Group B campaign.

Aspas’s winner, initially disallowed but awarded after intervention from the Video Assistant Referee, saw Spain stumble into the last 16 as group winners.

The Spaniards will now face World Cup hosts Russia in the second round after Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by Iran in the night’s other game.

Spain survived a real scare from a spirited Morocco side who had been leading 2-1 when the 90th minute began.

Aspas’ clever flick from a wide free kick was initially adjudged by the assistant referee to have been offside.

But after intervention from VAR it was given as a goal, much to the consternation of the Moroccan players and substitutes, some of whom stormed the pitch in protest.

Morocco coach Herve Renard said before the game his team, the first to be eliminated this tournament, had been victim to “total injustice” in their opening 1-0 losses.

The North Africans, who had yet to score a point or even a goal before Monday, started brightly, compact without the ball and breaking at speed.

Morocco took the lead on 14 minutes when Boutaib took advantage of a horrible mix-up between Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta to race through and slide the ball calmly through David De Gea’s legs.

Spain were level five minutes later when some crisp passing sent Iniesta free inside Morocco’s box. He cut back with the outside of his right boot to Isco, who fired into the roof of Monir El-Kajoui’s net from six yards.

The Real Madrid playmaker was at the heart of every Spain attack, caressing clever passes to teammates and weaving past wrong-footed defenders.

Boutaib missed a glorious chance to restore the advantage when he found Spain’s centre backs sleeping off a quick throw only to fluff the one-on-one with De Gea.

But La Roja should have gone in ahead at half-time, with Iniesta’s square pass missing Diego Costa’s outstretched right boot by millimetres from point blank.

Morocco sat back in the second period and invited Spain to try to break them down.

When they regained possession they broke with pace and purpose, and nearly took the lead after 55 minutes when Noureddine Amrabat’s right-foot scorcher from distance cannoned off the crossbar.

Isco’s header on the hour mark forced a goal-line clearance from Ghanem Saiss, chosen by Renard to start over captain Mehdi Benatia.

Morocco were aggrieved not to be awarded a penalty 10 minutes from time when the ball struck Pique’s fist in the area.

They weren’t complaining minutes later, however, when substitute Youssef En-Nesyri headed home the corner that followed to the rapture of the Moroccan supporters.

But Aspas’ late equaliser took some of the gloss of what had been a spirited and well-drilled performance.  DM

Gallery

AFP

Visual Essay

Through the lens of David Goldblatt

By Daily Maverick

Tribute

David Goldblatt: Documenting a country’s values in visuals

Nkateko Mabasa
4 hours ago
3 mins

amabhungane

What global software giant SAP really knew about the Guptas

Susan Comrie for amaBhungane
21 hours ago
16 mins

#Russia2018

World Cup Group A: Uruguay top, Egypt leave without a win

AFP 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Some black journalists are ‘house n****rs’ – Malema

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Sudan foes in new peace talks to end deadly war

AFP 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Drunk driving should have minimum sentence – magistrate while sentencing driver to jail

News24 8 hours ago

Analysis

Ramaphosa’s dire message to the ANC: A house divided within itself cannot stand
Qaanitah Hunter 21 hours ago
5 mins

"The soul is known by its acts" ~ Thomas Aquinas

OPINIONISTA

‘No Funds Available’: Can South Africa afford its Constitution?

Mark Heywood 21 hours ago
8 mins

#Russia2018

In pictures: Uruguay romp to top of Group A, Egypt go home without a win

Antoinette Muller
4 hours ago
4 mins

ISSToday

AU summit 31: What is the African Union’s role in the Sahel?

ISS Today
4 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

We are still waiting for the prosecuting authorities to come up with valid charges against the #Fallists

Anele Nzimande and Sherilyn Naidoo
21 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Public servants should be employed, not deployed

Ben Turok
21 hours ago
3 mins
0