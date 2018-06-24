Harry Kane of England (L) reacts with terammates after scoring the 5-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

A hat-trick, history and another side sent packing.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Colombia dazzled against woeful Poland in a match where the stretcher got a good workout and Robert Lewandowski’s World Cup nightmare continued. Three goals, from three different scorers, lit up the Kazan Arena and kept the South American side alive in the tournament. Poland, meanwhile, are out.

Neither Senegal nor Japan had any interest in defending in their Group H match, where a win would have secured qualification to the last 16. But the 2-2 draw was bags of fun and 19-year-old Moussa Wague made history by becoming the youngest African scorer at a World Cup. On the flip side, 32-year-old Keisuke Honda became Japan’s oldest scorer in the competition.

At the end of it all, both sets of fans came together to clean up their rubbish in the stands. No, we don’t mean the defenders.

It was never going to end in anything other than an England victory. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick which propelled him to the top of the Golden Boot standings and secured the Three Lions’ spot in the last 16. John Stones added a brace and Jesse Lingard one for luck to lead England to a 6-1 win over Panama.

The Central Americans did make history of their own, though, in scoring their first World Cup goal. Despite the rout, Panama boss Hernan Gomez actually looked quite happy. In fact, he even took a moment at half time to tell Gareth Southgate just how much he admires England.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Gomez said:

“England are totally spectacular, a beautiful team. I went to congratulate him (Southgate) at half time, I told him I really like his team.”

Hopefully he has the same sort of admiration for Panama scorer Felipe Baloy.