#Russia2018

In Pictures: Day 11 of the World Cup

By Antoinette Muller 24 June 2018

Harry Kane of England (L) reacts with terammates after scoring the 5-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

A hat-trick, history and another side sent packing.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Colombia dazzled against woeful Poland in a match where the stretcher got a good workout and Robert Lewandowski’s World Cup nightmare continued. Three goals, from three different scorers, lit up the Kazan Arena and kept the South American side alive in the tournament. Poland, meanwhile, are out.

Robert Lewandowski (R) of Poland and Juan Cuadrado (2-R) of Colombia react while Mexican referee Cesar Ramos talks to them during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Santiago Arias of Colombia (R) and Dawid Kownacki of Poland in action the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Abel Aguilar of Colombia is brought off the pitch on a stretcher during the during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Yerry Mina of Colombia celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
Jan Bednarek (L) of Poland and Radamel Falcao of Colombia in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018.  EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Radamel Falcao of Colombia celebrates scoring the 2-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Juan Cuadrado of Colombia celebrates scoring the 3-0 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski (C) reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Poland and Colombia in Kazan, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/BARTLOMIEJ ZBOROWSKI

Neither Senegal nor Japan had any interest in defending in their Group H match, where a win would have secured qualification to the last 16. But the 2-2 draw was bags of fun and 19-year-old Moussa Wague made history by becoming the youngest African scorer at a World Cup. On the flip side, 32-year-old Keisuke Honda became Japan’s oldest scorer in the competition.

At the end of it all, both sets of fans came together to clean up their rubbish in the stands. No, we don’t mean the defenders.

Sadio Mane of Senegal (R) and Genki Haraguchi of Japan in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Senegal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Takashi Inui of Japan (L) and Moussa Wague of Senegal in action the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Senegal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 24 June 2018.  EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Sadio Mane (C) of Senegal celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Senegal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG
Genki Haraguchi (front) of Japan in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Senegal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Takashi Inui of Japan celebrates after scoring the 1-1 goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Senegal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Keisuke Honda of Japan (4) scores the 2-2 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Senegal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Keisuke Honda of Japan celebrates scoring the 2-2 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Senegal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Supporters of Japan pull out garbage bags to pick up the trash in the stands after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group H preliminary round soccer match between Japan and Senegal in Ekaterinburg, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

It was never going to end in anything other than an England victory. Harry Kane scored a hat-trick which propelled him to the top of the Golden Boot standings and secured the Three Lions’ spot in the last 16. John Stones added a brace and Jesse Lingard one for luck to lead England to a 6-1 win over Panama.

The Central Americans did make history of their own, though, in scoring their first World Cup goal. Despite the rout, Panama boss Hernan Gomez actually looked quite happy. In fact, he even took a moment at half time to tell Gareth Southgate just how much he admires England.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Gomez said:

“England are totally spectacular, a beautiful team. I went to congratulate him (Southgate) at half time, I told him I really like his team.”

Hopefully he has the same sort of admiration for Panama scorer Felipe Baloy.

Fidel Escobar of Panama reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. England won the match 6-1. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Panama’s players react after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO
Supporters of Panama cheer prior to the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Blas Perez (L) of Panama and Harry Maguire of England in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018.  EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Felipe Baloy (C-R) of Panama celebrates his goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON
Roman Torres (L) of Panama talks to Egyptian referee Ghead Grisha during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONG
Harry Kane of England reacts after scoring the 2-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
England’s manager Gareth Southgate reacts after the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round soccer match between England and Panama in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 24 June 2018. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

On Monday, we go around one final time for the group games. DM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

amabhungane

What global software giant SAP really knew about the Guptas

By Susan Comrie for amaBhungane

Analysis

Ramaphosa’s dire message to the ANC: A house divided within itself cannot stand

Qaanitah Hunter
47 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

‘No Funds Available’: Can South Africa afford its Constitution?

Mark Heywood
34 mins ago
8 mins

Newsdeck

Erdogan declares victory in Turkish presidential poll

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

King of Queen’s! Cilic saves match point to beat Djokovic for title

AFP 5 hours ago

#Russia2018

Honda hits late Japan leveller to blow World Cup group wide open

AFP 7 hours ago

#Russia2018

Kane you believe it! England into last 16 after Panama rout

AFP 10 hours ago

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Day 11 of the World Cup
Antoinette Muller 3 hours ago
4 mins

Stephen Hawking held a party for time travellers. He sent the invitation out the day after. Nobody attended.

OP-ED

We are still waiting for the prosecuting authorities to come up with valid charges against the #Fallists

Anele Nzimande and Sherilyn Naidoo 39 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Public servants should be employed, not deployed

Ben Turok
57 mins ago
3 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Ep. 148 – KAKTUS FILES #11: War and Pieces (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
9 hours ago
< 1 min

The World Cup Day That Was

#Russia2018: Kane is able, history of ages and trouble looms for Shaqiri and Xhaka

Antoinette Muller
3 hours ago
3 mins

MNANGAGWA ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT DRAMA

Fears for credibility of July elections as Zimbabwe President escapes bid on his life

Daily Maverick Staff Reporter
9 hours ago
4 mins
0