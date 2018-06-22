Promo Photo: BBC / Netflix

If you can pull yourself away from the World Cup madness, here’s what to get stuck into binging this weekend.

Class of ’92: Out of Their League

Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt are legends of the game. But what happens when they try to run a lower league football club? This documentary tracks exactly that. Expect everything from a lower league prima donna, a makeover for Salford’s match-day kitchen, the Phil being adorable with his kids and a throwback to that grim stint Gary had coaching Valencia. It’s got something for everyone.

Tickling Giants

Behold, dear reader. Another despatch from Marianne Thamm. She recommends the above, writing: Bassem Youssef was a heart surgeon once, in Egypt. In 2011, as protests against the regime of Hosni Mubarak spread, Youssef went out into the streets to help the injured.

What he saw and the disjuncture between this and what the state was broadcasting, altered the course of his life. Youssef found a way to protect free speech and fight the abuse of power by becoming an accidental late-night comedian and host of The Show.

This documentary, written and directed by Sara Taksler (a producer for Jon Stewart’s Daily Show), tracks the threats and obstacles to Youssef’s dogged pursuit of freedom of speech. His show ultimately reached an audience of 30 million in Egypt, 30 times larger than Jon Stewart’s in the US, which tallied 3 million.

Available on Netflix.

The World Cup

We’re loving the World Cup so much that it’s getting its very own section on this week’s list. We know there’s a lot going on, and you can keep up to speed with all of it on our special World Cup section. But, in case you’re looking for a bit more guidance, don’t miss Germany vs Sweden on Saturday night at 8pm and tune in for Senegal’s match against Japan at 5pm on Sunday.

Broadcast available on SuperSport and SABC 1.

Video of the Week: Land of the Strays

Over 1,000 stray dogs gambol about the mountains of Costa Rica. Take a look inside their one sanctuary, and the impossible logistics of feeding and healing them all.

Quick Hits