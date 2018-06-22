Taxi War (Video)

Conflict between rival taxi associations in Cape Town started with the fatal shooting of two taxi drivers at the Delft Taxi Rank. It is ostensibly a battle over routes between the two dominant rival associations, Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta).

A cross section of Capetonians share how the taxi violence has affected them, their personal safety being of primary concern. They appeal to the City of Cape Town and the government to intervene and provide safe transportation going forward.

