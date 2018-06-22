Street Talk

Taxi War (Video)

By Street Talk 22 June 2018

Conflict between rival taxi associations in Cape Town started with the fatal shooting of two taxi drivers at the Delft Taxi Rank. It is ostensibly a battle over routes between the two dominant rival associations, Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta).

A cross section of Capetonians share how the taxi violence has affected them, their personal safety being of primary concern. They appeal to the City of Cape Town and the government to intervene and provide safe transportation going forward.

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com . DM

