World Cup 2018: Group standings, results fixtures and highlights

By Daily Maverick 21 June 2018

Aziz Behich of Australia (L) and Henrik Dalsgaard of Denmark in action during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group C preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Australia in Samara, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

All the important bits from the 2018 World Cup in Russia all in one place.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick's dedicated World Cup 2018 section.

Group A

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Hosts Russia could not have wished for a better start to their own FIFA World Cup following their resounding 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Watch the highlights here.

Jose Gimenez was the unlikely 89th-minute match winner as Uruguay defeated an Egypt side short of star man Mohamed Salah 1-0 in their World Cup opener on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

World Cup hosts Russia have one foot in the last 16 after a resounding 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday, despite the presence of Mohamed Salah in the Egyptian lineup. Watch the highlights here.

Luis Suarez broke the deadlock midway through the first half on his 100th international appearance and the Saudis failed to find an equaliser, slipping to their second straight defeat. Watch the highlights here.

Group B

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Iran’s players stormed the pitch at full-time as if they had won the World Cup rather than just their opening match after an own goal from Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz gifted them a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational free-kick two minutes from time earned Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in a pulsating World Cup Group B encounter on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

Morocco are out of contention for the World Cup in Russia after Portugal beat the north African side 1-0 in their Group B match on Wednesday. Watch the highlights here.

Spain beat a battling Iran 1-0 thanks to a deflected Diego Costa goal, putting them on course to qualify for the last 16 of the World Cup. Watch the highlights here.

Group C

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

France beat Australia 2-1 in their opening World Cup match on Saturday after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used for the first time in the competition’s history. Watch the highlights here.

Yussuf Poulsen ruined Peru’s first appearance at a World Cup finals for 36 years on Saturday with the winning goal for Denmark to seal a 1-0 victory in Saransk. Watch the highlights here.

Australia drew 1-1 with Denmark in Group C of the World Cup on Thursday, a result that puts the Danes on course for the knockout phase with four points. Watch the highlights here

Group D

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Lionel Messi missed a second-half penalty as Iceland held mighty Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their Group D clash in Moscow on Saturday. Watch the highlights here.

A Luka Modric penalty and an own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo gave former semi-finalists Croatia an easy 2-0 win over Nigeria in their World Cup Group D opener on Saturday. Watch the highlights here.

Group E

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Aleksandar Kolarov’s brilliant second-half free-kick gave Serbia a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in their opening World Cup group match in Samara on Sunday.  Watch the highlights here.

Brazil’s bid for a sixth World Cup got off to a slow start as Switzerland withstood an early onslaught to snatch a 1-1 draw in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday. Watch the highlights here

Group F

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Mexico stunned holders Germany 1-0 in their opening World Cup match in Moscow on Sunday. Watch the highlights here.

Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 in both countries’ first match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia thanks to a penalty from captain Andreas Granqvist that was awarded thanks to VAR. Watch the highlights here

Group G

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

A sensational volley by Dries Mertens and a Romelu Lukaku double fired classy Belgium to a 3-0 win against World Cup debutants Panama in Sochi on Monday. Watch the highlights here.

England beat Tunisia 2-1 in their opening World Cup group game on Monday thanks to an injury-time header from Harry Kane. Watch the highlights here.

Group H

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Japan beat ten-man Colombia 2-1 in the opening match in World Cup Group H on Tuesday, taking advantage of an early red card for midfielder Carlos Sanchez. Watch the highlights here.

Senegal recorded the first African win at the 2018 World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a terrible error by Polish ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny. Watch the highlights here.

Fixtures on 21 June

Fixtures will be updated daily.

14:00 Denmark vs Australia
17:00 France vs Peru
20:00 Argentina vs Croatia. DM

