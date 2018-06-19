Arts and Culture

Civil Society rescues Encounters International Documentary Festival

By Nkateko Mabasa 19 June 2018

Encounters, the South African International Documentary Festival, faced a financing deficit that would have discontinued it as an “essential fixture” in the South African film landscape. However, civil society came to the rescue of this important cultural event.

For two decades, the festival has been arguably the continent’s premier showcase for non-fiction film, and almost did not happen because it had lost support from its main funder, The National Film and Video Foundation.

It was only on the eve of the event’s opening night, on its 20th anniversary, that that organisers were informed in a letter that the event faced closure after the NFVF declined its usual request for funding.

Within two weeks of the festival’s opening, Encounters managed to receive a rescue package from civil society which resulted in a dramatic turnaround as supporters stepped forward to help bridge the big financial funding gap.

Bertha Foundation, an organisation which supports activists, storytellers and lawyers who create artwork and fight for social, economic and human rights, became this year’s largest donor. Open Society Foundation and Spier were also among the biggest supporters.

Encounters needed to raise R700,000 to compensate for the lost NFVF funds. However, through the festival’s crowdfunding campaign, R128,359.00 was raised towards the rescue fund.

The Encounters festival is an essential cultural event that showcases the work of filmmakers and organises the industry’s programmes, masterclasses, and workshops for filmmakers hoping to expand their skill set and to network in the industry.

Although the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) is not the sole funder, it is the certainly the largest. For 10 years the fund has been a major source of steady support.

According to co-founder and current board member Steven Markovitz, the “technical” reasons which were given by NFVF for rescinding funding this year were very vague as Encounters employees were in the dark about this “confusing” and “hard issue” to understand.

It came as a complete shock to us and was totally unexpected,” Markovitz told Daily Maverick.

If it had not been for the support the festival received through crowdfunding campaign, the event might not have happened.

While Encounters has made it through this year’s festival and there is reason to celebrate the show of support, the organisation has no secure funding in place for future editions. This year was a crisis, and Encounters is grateful that people showed their love,” said Joy Sapieka, Encounters’ publicist.

According to Sapieka, Encounters’ belief in the power of documentary film to transform, create empathy and to contribute to mutual understanding and dialogue between cultures allows the festival to be a vital platform where both established and emerging filmmakers and audiences intersect with documentary cinema from South Africa and abroad.

The success of the fundraising campaign is proof that South Africans and many others don’t want to lose it. The reality is that Encounters might not happen next year unless the crisis fund becomes something more secure,” said Sapieka. DM

Gallery

Nkateko Mabasa

Analysis

The DA’s great mayoral meltdown

By Rebecca Davis

OP-ED

Civilisation, white farmers and being a South African Australian today

Jeremy Baskin
3 hours ago
19 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Resurrection of African Nationalism

Mzukisi Qobo
1 hour ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Five US states refuse to deploy National Guard to border amid outcry

AFP 4 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup results: Japan snatch win over ten-man Colombia

AFP 11 hours ago

Newsdeck

French fighter jets go quiet for school exams

AFP 12 hours ago

Newsdeck, World, Business

China accuses Trump of ‘blackmail’ after new tariffs threat

AFP 12 hours ago

The triumph of history

Jeremy Veary – activist, teacher, gang-buster, top cop with the heart of a poet
Marianne Thamm 4 hours ago
6 mins

"Have no fear of perfection - you'll never reach it." ~ Salvador Dalí

OP-ED

South Africa and the ICC: Dismantling the international criminal justice system to protect one individual?

Navi Pillay and Angela Mudukuti 3 hours ago
5 mins

OP-ED

South Africa could provide wise counsel on UN Security Council

Anton Katz
3 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Quo Vadis South Africa – Dialogue amongst Equals

Oscar Van Heerden
1 hour ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The Ramaphosa versus the Zuma gap years – how the rules AND the game have changed

Susan Booysen
1 hour ago
4 mins

#Russia2018

In Pictures: Day Six of the World Cup

Antoinette Muller
5 hours ago
3 mins
0