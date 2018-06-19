Civil Society rescues Encounters International Documentary Festival

Encounters, the South African International Documentary Festival, faced a financing deficit that would have discontinued it as an “essential fixture” in the South African film landscape. However, civil society came to the rescue of this important cultural event.

For two decades, the festival has been arguably the continent’s premier showcase for non-fiction film, and almost did not happen because it had lost support from its main funder, The National Film and Video Foundation.

It was only on the eve of the event’s opening night , on its 20th anniversary, that that organisers were informed in a letter that the event faced closure after the NFVF declined its usual request for funding.

Within two weeks of the festival’s opening, Encounters managed to receive a rescue package from civil society which resulted in a dramatic turnaround as supporters stepped forward to help bridge the big financial funding gap.

Bertha Foundation, an organisation which supports activists, storytellers and lawyers who create artwork and fight for social, economic and human rights, became this year’s largest donor. Open Society Foundation and Spier were also among the biggest supporters.

Encounters needed to raise R700,000 to compensate for the lost NFVF funds. However, through the festival’s crowdfunding campaign, R128,359.00 was raised towards the rescue fund.

The Encounters festival is an essential cultural event that showcases the work of filmmakers and organises the industry’s programmes, masterclasses, and workshops for filmmakers hoping to expand their skill set and to network in the industry.

Although the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) is not the sole funder, it is the certainly the largest. For 10 years the fund has been a major source of steady support.

According to co-founder and current board member Steven Markovitz, the “technical” reasons which were given by NFVF for rescinding funding this year were very vague as Encounters employees were in the dark about this “confusing” and “hard issue” to understand.

“It came as a complete shock to us and was totally unexpected,” Markovitz told Daily Maverick.

If it had not been for the support the festival received through crowdfunding campaign, the event might not have happened.

“While Encounters has made it through this year’s festival and there is reason to celebrate the show of support, the organisation has no secure funding in place for future editions. This year was a crisis, and Encounters is grateful that people showed their love,” said Joy Sapieka, Encounters’ publicist.

According to Sapieka, Encounters’ belief in the power of documentary film to transform, create empathy and to contribute to mutual understanding and dialogue between cultures allows the festival to be a vital platform where both established and emerging filmmakers and audiences intersect with documentary cinema from South Africa and abroad.