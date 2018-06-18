#Russia2018

World Cup 2018: Group standings, results fixtures and highlights

By Daily Maverick 18 June 2018

Belgian soccer fans at the public viewing celebrate as their team scoring the second goal of the FIFA World Cup 2018 group G preliminary round match between Belgium and Panama, Brussels, Belgium, 18 June 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

All the important bits from the 2018 World Cup in Russia all in one place.

Stay up to date with all the latest news from Russia with Daily Maverick‘s dedicated World Cup 2018 section.

Group A

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Hosts Russia could not have wished for a better start to their own FIFA World Cup following their resounding 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. Watch the highlights here.

Jose Gimenez was the unlikely 89th-minute match winner as Uruguay defeated an Egypt side short of star man Mohamed Salah 1-0 in their World Cup opener on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

Group B

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Iran’s players stormed the pitch at full-time as if they had won the World Cup rather than just their opening match after an own goal from Morocco’s Aziz Bouhaddouz gifted them a dramatic 1-0 victory on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

Hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo’s sensational free-kick two minutes from time earned Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in a pulsating World Cup Group B encounter on Friday. Watch the highlights here.

Group C

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

France beat Australia 2-1 in their opening World Cup match on Saturday after the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system was used for the first time in the competition’s history. Watch the highlights here.

Yussuf Poulsen ruined Peru’s first appearance at a World Cup finals for 36 years on Saturday with the winning goal for Denmark to seal a 1-0 victory in Saransk. Watch the highlights here.

Group D

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Lionel Messi missed a second-half penalty as Iceland held mighty Argentina to a 1-1 draw in their Group D clash in Moscow on Saturday. Watch the highlights here.

A Luka Modric penalty and an own goal from Oghenekaro Etebo gave former semi-finalists Croatia an easy 2-0 win over Nigeria in their World Cup Group D opener on Saturday. Watch the highlights here.

Group E

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Aleksandar Kolarov’s brilliant second-half free-kick gave Serbia a 1-0 victory over Costa Rica in their opening World Cup group match in Samara on Sunday.  Watch the highlights here.

Brazil’s bid for a sixth World Cup got off to a slow start as Switzerland withstood an early onslaught to snatch a 1-1 draw in Rostov-on-Don on Sunday. Watch the highlights here

Group F

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Mexico stunned holders Germany 1-0 in their opening World Cup match in Moscow on Sunday. Watch the highlights here.

Sweden beat South Korea 1-0 in both countries’ first match at the 2018 World Cup in Russia thanks to a penalty from captain Andreas Granqvist that was awarded thanks to VAR. Watch the highlights here

Group G

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

A sensational volley by Dries Mertens and a Romelu Lukaku double fired classy Belgium to a 3-0 win against World Cup debutants Panama in Sochi on Monday. Watch the highlights here.

England beat Tunisia 2-1 in their opening World Cup group game on Monday thanks to an injury-time header from Harry Kane. Watch the highlights here.

Group H

Standings provided by Sofascore LiveScore

Fixtures on 17 June

Fixtures will be updated daily.

20:00 Brazil vs Switzerland.  DM

Gallery

Daily Maverick

Analysis

The ANC NEC’s multiple provinces-sized headaches

By Qaanitah Hunter

OPINIONISTA

State security review panel will need the wisdom of Solomon

Nel Marais
5 mins ago
9 mins

Analysis

High panel on State Security, a good step towards a real reboot

Branko Brkic
1 hour ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Zayn loves America and might want to run for office

AFP 4 hours ago

#Russia2018

Salah declared fit for Egypt but Russia confident they can stop him

AFP 5 hours ago

#Russia2018

Lukaku shines as Belgium prove too strong for Panama

AFP 7 hours ago

#Russia2018

VAR penalty helps Sweden sneak a win over South Korea

AFP 10 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

Expropriating idle land, or inner-city slums, is a slippery slope
Ivo Vegter 11 mins ago
9 mins

"I know of a cure for everything: salt water...in one way or the other. Sweat or tears or the salt sea." ~ Karen Blixen

OPINIONISTA

Moving from toxic to positive masculinity

Lauren October 13 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Nigeria-South Africa Relations: A Roller Coaster Ride

Oluwaseun Tella
19 mins ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Social Grant Payment Costs Drop by R143-Million – Fact or Fiction?

Kgomoco Diseko
22 mins ago
4 mins

OP-ED

Agroecology points the way towards resilience against climate change

Katie Whiddon
29 mins ago
7 mins

Maverick Interview

UCT’s new vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng on transitions, transformation and Twitter

Rebecca Davis
35 mins ago
5 mins
0