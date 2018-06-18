Kruger Park Lion Debate: Animal rights activists are just plain wrong

A black-maned lion leads his pride over a hill in the Kromdraai Conservancy in South Africa in this undated file photo. The population of wild lions in Africa has fallen to some 23 000 from 200 000 in 1993. EPA PHOTO/EPA/JON HRUSA//

At the risk of sounding as if I want to have the last word, let me make a few brief points.

Beginning at the end of the article by Ms Louw and Ms Pickover (the two representative of the minuscule animal rights bodies I referred to in my article), “Kruger Lions: Who really Cares About Conservation”, and the four questions they asked of me, let me reply as follows:

In my youth I culled game for farmers and game ranchers in the Lowveld and Karoo and later on my own game ranch, Bankfontein, and shot hundreds of wild animals who, in all likelihood, would otherwise have ultimately died of starvation or drought as their numbers had grown beyond what the finite land could sustain.

This contributed to conservation by allowing the remaining animals to survive and, subsequently, propagate and increase in number as opposed to all ultimately dying from lack of food and/or water.

The reasons I stopped hunting in my 70th year and my expulsion by WWF-Southern Africa have been traversed at some length and can be read on my website – www.peterflack.co.za – where they have been for all to see for some months.