Newsdeck

Explosion, gunshots in cash-in-transit heist 200m from police station in Cape Town

By News24 18 June 2018

Western Cape police have confirmed there was a cash-in-transit heist on Jakes Gerwel Drive, near Hanover Park in Cape Town, on Monday morning.

“At this stage I can confirm that there was a [cash-in-transit heist], but we are still gathering more information,” Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24.

Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) general secretary Dennis George also confirmed the incident. Some cash-in-transit staff are represented by unions under the federation.

Bystanders at the scene, some wearing gowns, told News24 that they had heard shots being fired earlier. Residents said they also heard a bomb go off.

One side of the G4S van was torn open. A forensic team was collecting evidence from the vehicle.

The incident happened 200m from the Philippi police station. DM

Gallery

News24

Analysis

Motlanthe’s Drakensberg conference shows the way forward

By Stephen Grootes

#Russia2018

VAR penalty helps Sweden sneak a win over South Korea

AFP
31 mins ago
3 mins

#Russia2018

Tunisia vs England: No choke, Southgate expects youngsters to shine at World Cup

AFP
54 mins ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Audi boss arrested in diesel probe

AFP 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ronaldo bust swapped at Madeira airport

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Explosion, gunshots in cash-in-transit heist 200m from police station in Cape Town

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

FARC peace deal at risk as conservative Duque wins Colombia presidency

AFP 11 hours ago

Preview

ANC NEC’s Monday, Monday, can’t trust that day. Or the provincial leaderships
Qaanitah Hunter 15 hours ago
6 mins

The 2016 Rio Olympic medals are already showing defects including rusting and chipping.

OPINIONISTA

Jacob Zuma’s silence about corruption unethical – but perhaps not illegal

Pierre De Vos 4 hours ago
7 mins

Mining Charter

Minister Mantashe opens a careful new chapter

Marianne Merten
14 hours ago
5 mins

Analysis

Election 2019: IEC and Information Regulator must prepare for possible social media manipulation

Marianne Thamm
14 hours ago
8 mins

2018 Le Mans

No horse named Morbid ever won this race

Greg Mills
15 hours ago
7 mins

#Russia2018 In Pictures

Kolarov kills it, spy claims rock Sweden, Mexico stun Germany, Brazil draw

Antoinette Muller
14 hours ago
3 mins
0