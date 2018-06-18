Explosion, gunshots in cash-in-transit heist 200m from police station in Cape Town

Western Cape police have confirmed there was a cash-in-transit heist on Jakes Gerwel Drive, near Hanover Park in Cape Town, on Monday morning.

“At this stage I can confirm that there was a [cash-in-transit heist], but we are still gathering more information,” Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24.

Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) general secretary Dennis George also confirmed the incident. Some cash-in-transit staff are represented by unions under the federation.

Bystanders at the scene, some wearing gowns, told News24 that they had heard shots being fired earlier. Residents said they also heard a bomb go off.

One side of the G4S van was torn open. A forensic team was collecting evidence from the vehicle.

The incident happened 200m from the Philippi police station. DM