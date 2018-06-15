Television

This Weekend We’re Watching: Barbecue, Cuba and the Cameraman, Revolting Rhymes

By Antoinette Muller 15 June 2018

Photo: Netflix

Sport, lovely sport. But if that doesn’t float your boat, we’ve got all sorts of other nuggets to keep you ticking over.

Barbecue

Are you sensing a theme to these weekly round ups yet? Sport, food, and something for those more intellectually inclined.

On this week’s foodie watch list is an one-hour and forty-minute long exploration of the braai. They call it barbecue, but we’re not here for their colonial language.

Take trip around the world (yes, they do visit South Africa) to see how different cultures and communities value the age-old technique of cooking over fire.

Mesmerising and intriguing and you might even get a few new cooking tricks. Most intriguing is the ancient Mongolian technique of shoving hot coals into a whole goat and cooking it from the inside out.

Available on Netflix

Cuba and the Cameraman

Readers, rejoice. Your favourite hard-arsed, ferret out all sorts of mischief reporter Marianne Thamm has shared a suggestion for this week’s viewing.

On this suggestion she writes: Emmy award-winning film maker, Jon Alpert started visiting Cuba in the 1970s. He began to spend more and more time in the country documenting reforms and life in general.

Alpert not only tracked the lives of Cubans he met over a period of 45 years but also had a unique connection with Fidel Castro, (a young sexy Castro) who first noticed Alpert and his camera shortly after the film maker had arrived.

This is a charming, loving and intimate portrait of not only Fidel Castro but of Cuba. Albert shot 1,000 hours of footage over the years, including Castro’s trip to the United States in 1959, four months after leading the revolution against Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista.

Available on Netflix

Video of the week: Beyond Good and Evil 2 – Official Cinematic Trailer 

This ain’t your grandfather’s Atari. If this week’s E3 expo, and the cinematic trailer for Beyond Good and Evil 2 showed us, it’s that video gaming has evolved. Considerably.

Flixation: A collection of Anthony Bourdain

Anthony Bourdain was an exceptional storyteller. One of the most incredible talents of our time. There’s a lot to chew through, but fortunately we have Tony Jackman digesting all the bits and pieces. Now that all the food puns have gone way too far, it’s probably best if you head over here and read his full review.

Quick hits

Sport, sport and more sport. There’s a ton of international rugby and the World Cup to keep you ticking over. Incidentally, you can keep up to date with all that’s happening in Russia over here.

If that’s all too much for you, Revolting Rhymes (the South African animated flick) is now available on Showmax. DM

Gallery

Antoinette Muller

Analysis

Politicians will struggle to woo ‘betrayed’ youth ahead of 2019 vote

By Greg Nicolson

The World Cup Day That Was

#Russia2018: A bear blowing a vuvuzela, late goals and Ronaldo arrives

Antoinette Muller
4 hours ago
3 mins

#Russia2018 In Pictures

Iran shock Morocco, Salah sits on the bench and Ronaldo hat-trick not enough for Portugal win

Antoinette Muller
4 hours ago
4 mins

#Russia2018

World Cup highlights: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain in classic

AFP 3 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup highlights: Iran sneak shock win over Morocco

AFP 6 hours ago

#Russia2018

World Cup highlights: Uruguay strike late to beat Egypt as Salah sits out

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump announces tariffs on $50 bn in Chinese imports

AFP 11 hours ago

OPINIONISTA

The benefits of a more youthful leadership in today’s world
Mandla Lionel Isaacs 7 hours ago
6 mins

Russia's economy is smaller than Texas, New York or California. They do have better vodka though.

South Africa

Fallout over ‘panicked’ handling of sexual harassment cover-up claims rocks #UniteBehind

Suné Payne 11 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Mkhwebane’s Mess

Zapiro
20 hours ago

GroundUp

Photo Essay: Capetonians Observe Ramadan

GroundUp
8 hours ago
3 mins

Television

This Weekend We’re Watching: Barbecue, Cuba and the Cameraman, Revolting Rhymes

Antoinette Muller
7 hours ago
2 mins

MOTORING

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Titanium AT: Small car, big attitude

Deon Schoeman
15 JUN
7 mins
0