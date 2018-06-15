South Africa, Newsdeck

Ramaphosa launches high-level investigation into State Security Agency

By News24 15 June 2018
Caption
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the keynote address at the 20th African Renaissance Conference at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (Durban ICC), KwaZulu-Natal. 24/05/2018

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a high-level review panel into the work of the State Security Agency (SSA).

The panel, to be chaired by former minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi, will assess the mandate, capacity and organisational integrity of the SSA.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said the panel follows Ramaphosa’s statements made in the National Assembly last month.

“President Ramaphosa has said that the panel must seek to identify all material factors that allowed for some of the current challenges within the agency so that appropriate measures are instituted to prevent a recurrence.

“The main objective of the review panel is to assist in ensuring a responsible and accountable national intelligence capability for the country in line with the Constitution and relevant legislation,” Diko said in a statement.

The other members of the panel include former spy boss Barry Gilder, Professor Jane Duncan, Anthoni Van Nieuwkerk, Professor Sibusiso Vil-Nkomo, Murray Michell, Basetsana Molebatsi, Siphokazi Magadla, Andre Pruis and Silumko Sokupa.

Ramaphosa earlier shifted SSA director-general Arthur Fraser to the Department of Correctional Services. This was seen as the first move in overhauling the agency plagued by allegations of corruption.

Fraser was moved after Inspector-General of Intelligence Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe claimed in an affidavit that Fraser was interfering with his duties. It had emerged that Fraser had revoked Dintwe’s security clearance.

A new minister of state security, Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba, was appointed during Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle earlier this year.

The Presidency also announced that Ramaphosa has appointed former defence minister Charles Nqakula as his national security advisor. DM

Gallery

News24

Analysis

Politicians will struggle to woo ‘betrayed’ youth ahead of 2019 vote

By Greg Nicolson

South Africa

Fallout over ‘panicked’ handling of sexual harassment cover-up claims rocks #UniteBehind

Suné Payne
3 hours ago
4 mins

ZAPIRO

Mkhwebane’s Mess

Zapiro
12 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump announces tariffs on $50 bn in Chinese imports

AFP 3 hours ago

South Africa, Newsdeck

Ramaphosa launches high-level investigation into State Security Agency

News24 3 hours ago

#Russia2018

Egypt vs Uruguay: Suarez begins his quest for World Cup redemption

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Woods fires eight-over 78 — worst ever US Open score

AFP 12 hours ago

GroundUp

Photo Essay: Capetonians Observe Ramadan
GroundUp 32 mins ago
3 mins

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old' when I would never call him 'short and fat?' Oh well I try so hard to be his friend - and maybe someday that will happen!" ~ Donald J Trump

OPINIONISTA

Behold the beginning of the Kolisi/Erasmus era

Toby Shapshak 10 mins ago
5 mins

MOSQUE TERROR 2.0

Second deadly mosque attack leaves South Africa reeling

Rebecca Davis
16 hours ago
7 mins

#Russia2018

World Cup highlights: Uruguay strike late to beat Egypt as Salah sits out

AFP
1 hour ago
2 mins

#Russia2018

Spain vs Portugal: Derby delight beckons as an early World Cup treat

AFP
5 hours ago
3 mins

Parliament

Young MPs change the narrative

Suné Payne, Aphiwe Ngalo and Hlumela Dyantyi
16 hours ago
7 mins
0