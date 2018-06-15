Photo Essay: Capetonians Observe Ramadan

This year hundreds of Muslims from Bo-kaap broke their fast on Wale Street as part of anti-gentrification protests called Boeka for Bo-kaap. This photograph was taken on Friday 8 June, when the people at the event expressed solidarity with the struggle of Palestinians for their human rights and freedom. Photo: Barry Christianson

Muslim community end each day’s fast with prayer and delicious food. By Barry Christianson

This year hundreds of Muslims from Bo-kaap broke their fast on Wale Street as part of anti-gentrification protests called Boeka for Bo-kaap. This photograph was taken on Friday 8 June, when the people at the event expressed solidarity with the struggle of Palestinians for their human rights and freedom. All photos: Barry Christianson

Friday is Eid, the holiday that celebrates the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims across the world fast every day from dawn to dusk. At the end of each fast day, families get together for Boeka, when the fast is broken and people recite evening prayers. Photographer Barry Christianson took photographs of Ramadan traditions in Cape Town.

“I wanted to find out what it was that was that Muslims in Cape Town were expressing through their observance of Ramadan,” says Christianson. “These are a few visual reflections on Ramadan through the eyes of an outsider.”