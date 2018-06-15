Iran shock Morocco, Salah sits on the bench and Ronaldo hat-trick not enough for Portugal win

The World Cup is in full flow. Three fixtures, three dramatic results.

Compiled by ANTOINETTE MULLER, photos by EPA.

Friday was all about the Iberian derby between Spain and Portugal. Of course it was Cristiano Ronaldo who scored first, who else? It was only a penalty, but still.

In a battle of goalscorers people like least, Diego Costa equalised for Spain.

But Ronaldo doesn’t like having his thunder stolen. He was helped by an absolute howler from David de Gea, who produced the kind of awful goalkeeping you might see in the doldrums of England’s National League North.

Costa equalised before Nacho put Spain ahead. And Ronaldo nearly exploded with shouty rage almost as red as his kit.

Ronaldo made it a hat-trick. Obviously. But that wasn’t enough for a win as the sides settled for a 3-3 draw.

In Friday’s middle match, aggressive would be putting it politely, but we’re a polite lot so we’re sticking with it. The match between Morocco and Iran produced 36 fouls, four yellow cards and a dramatic late header to seal a shock win for the Iranians.

Morocco’s Noureddine Amrabat was absolutely clobbered and, while he was eventually subbed, the medical team first tried spraying him with water and slapping him about a bit. Concussion protocol, who needs it? Let’s go with something from a 1950s medical journal instead.

But at least we got a bit of throwing your coach up in the air action after an own-goal sealed a dramatic win for Iran. Celebrating like you won the whole damn thing. Grand.

In the early kick off, despite everyone’s best efforts to make sure he was fit and ready, Mohamed Salah started on the bench for Egypt against Uruguay in Friday’s early kick off. And that’s where the Liverpool star remained.

If you’re not fond of Uruguay or, more specifically, Luis Suarez, the good news is he didn’t score. In fact, he had a goal disallowed for offside and also did this impressive impersonation of sitting on the bog.

Drama came late in the match with Edinson Cavani hitting the post, but it was José Giménez who sneaked in the only goal of the match in the 90th minute, leaving Salah sad.