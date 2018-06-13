VIDEO

Street Talk: Voting for change

By Street Talk 13 June 2018

Systemic corruption and maladministration have left these black professionals disillusioned with the ANC-led government.

I voted for the ANC until I got tired of it because I am just voting these people into power and nothing is happening. At first it was ok, we had all these nice programnes … NDP’s and what not, and you know up to this day unemployment is still rife, we still don’t have land, people are still living in shanty towns and you know what at the end of the day we need to hold them accountable.” – Siyasanda Peter

“Cyril Ramaphosa – we might fall in love with him now but is he going to change? No, he’s not going to change anything – he’s still going to be like Zuma. We had Thabo Mbeki, we had complaints about Thabo Mbeki, we got Zuma, we had complaints about Zuma – now we have this one.” – Zikhona Jacobs

This film was produced by:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com DM

