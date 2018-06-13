Newsdeck

Iraq’s Sadr announces alliance with pro-Iranian Ameri

By AFP 13 June 2018
Caption
Moqtada al-Sadr, the leader of Iraq's Sadrist movement, prepares to cast his ballot for the Iraqi legislative election at a polling station in Najaf, southern Iraq, 30 April 2014 (reissued 19 May 2018). Iraq's election comminssion on late 18 May announced the Saeroon Alliance of cleric Moqtada al Sadr as winner of the country's 12 May parliamentary election. EPA-EFE/KHIDER ABBAS

Nationalist cleric Moqtada Sadr announced on Tuesday a surprise political alliance with pro-Iranian Hadi al-Ameri in a bid to lead Iraq over the next four years.

The two blocs won first and second place in the war-scarred country’s May 12 parliamentary election.

The move by Sadr, who is staunchly opposed to Iranian involvement in the country, was unexpected by much of the political class as he had suggested unwillingness to work with Ameri and his bloc of pro-Iranian former fighters.

But at a joint press conference with Ameri in the Shiite holy city of Najaf, Sadr hailed the formation of “a true alliance to accelerate the formation of a national government away from any dogmatism”.

Confusion has gripped Iraq since Sadr’s electoral alliance with communists won the vote. Last week Iraq’s parliament ordered a manual vote recount and sacked the commission which oversaw the polls amid mounting claims of electoral fraud.

“This is a call to all those who care about national interests… we will set up committees to discuss with all ways to accelerate the drafting of a government program,” said Ameri, whose group played a key role last year in the defeat of the Islamic State group.

The May election saw a record number of abstentions as many Iraqis snubbed the corruption-tainted elite that had dominated the country since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.

Many of Iraq’s longtime political figures — seemingly irremovable since the dictator’s fall — were pushed out of their seats by new faces.

Sadr, a former militia leader who led two uprisings against the US-led invasion of Iraq, has called for his country to be more independent from both Iran and the US.

By forming a coalition with Ameri, Sadr moves a step closer to getting enough seats to generate a majority in the 329 seat parliament. DM

Gallery

AFP

SCORPIO

In an affidavit, the Presidency and Pravin Gordhan hit back hard at Tom Moyane

By Pauli Van Wyk

Analysis

The politics of Government vs Tom Moyane

Qaanitah Hunter
5 hours ago
4 mins

South Africa

Western Cape mosque attack leaves three dead

Rebecca Davis
9 hours ago
2 mins

#RUSSIA2018

Salah looks certain to play for Egypt in World Cup opener

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook news use declining, WhatsApp growing: study

AFP 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Russia defies critics to throw World Cup party

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Langer says Smith-led Aussies were ‘spoilt brats’

AFP 14 hours ago

Identity

Lut’s People: The struggle to be gay and Muslim in South Africa
Rebecca Davis & Haji Mohamed Dawjee 13 JUN
1 min

"We are afraid to care too much for fear that the other person does not care at all." ~ Eleanor Roosevelt

ISS Today

Is another Boko Haram or al-Shabaab erupting in Mozambique?

ISS Today 14 mins ago
5 mins

Parliament

Debating Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold the office of Public Protector while kicking the can beyond the 2019 elections

Marianne Merten
18 hours ago
6 mins

SASSAGATE

Sassa thwarts 4,000 fraudulent social grant payments during switchover

Marianne Thamm
13 JUN
7 mins

amaBhungane

Forensic probe fingers CEO at Sedibeng Water

Tabelo Timse for amaBhungane
18 hours ago
9 mins

VERULAM MOSQUE ATTACK

One month later, no arrests, flaring tensions

Rebecca Davis
13 JUN
4 mins
0