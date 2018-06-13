Newsdeck

Haiti permanently bans scandal-hit Oxfam charity

By AFP 13 June 2018

The Haitian government said Wednesday it has permanently banned international charity Oxfam Great Britain from operating in the country following a scandal over sexual misconduct by some of its workers there.

A government statement said the action — which followed a temporary suspension in February — was taken because of Oxfam’s “violation of Haitian legislation and serious breach of the principle” of human dignity.

“The NGO is therefore declared persona non grata,” Aviol Fleurant, minister of planning and external cooperation, said Wednesday at a press briefing also attended by the communications and interior ministers.

He said a draft law was being prepared to provide closer control over, and coordination with, the many foreign charities operating in poverty-stricken Haiti.

Oxfam, which had been present in Haiti since 1978, greatly increased its presence there following the catastrophic earthquake of 2010, as did scores of other nongovernmental organizations.

But a 2011 Oxfam report, made public this year, said the group’s then-country director, Roland van Hauwermeiren, had admitted paying for sex and that three staff members had physically threatened a witness.

Four Oxfam employees were fired for “gross misconduct” and three others, including Van Hauwermeiren, were allowed to quit.

Oxfam Great Britain chief executive Mark Goldring announced his resignation last month, saying that someone else should help “rebuild” the group following the scandal in Haiti.

Oxfam Great Britain, part of Oxfam International, saw its funding plummet amid the damaging revelations.

The scandal sparked additional claims about aid workers in Chad, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Philippines, prompting Oxfam to launch a global action plan against sexual harassment and abuse. DM

Gallery

AFP

SCORPIO

In an affidavit, the Presidency and Pravin Gordhan hit back hard at Tom Moyane

By Pauli Van Wyk

Analysis

The politics of Government vs Tom Moyane

Qaanitah Hunter
4 hours ago
4 mins

South Africa

Western Cape mosque attack leaves three dead

Rebecca Davis
8 hours ago
2 mins

#RUSSIA2018

Salah looks certain to play for Egypt in World Cup opener

AFP 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook news use declining, WhatsApp growing: study

AFP 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Russia defies critics to throw World Cup party

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Langer says Smith-led Aussies were ‘spoilt brats’

AFP 13 hours ago

Identity

Lut’s People: The struggle to be gay and Muslim in South Africa
Rebecca Davis & Haji Mohamed Dawjee 13 JUN
1 min

"We are afraid to care too much for fear that the other person does not care at all." ~ Eleanor Roosevelt

Parliament

Debating Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold the office of Public Protector while kicking the can beyond the 2019 elections

Marianne Merten 17 hours ago
6 mins

SASSAGATE

Sassa thwarts 4,000 fraudulent social grant payments during switchover

Marianne Thamm
13 JUN
7 mins

amaBhungane

Forensic probe fingers CEO at Sedibeng Water

Tabelo Timse for amaBhungane
17 hours ago
9 mins

VERULAM MOSQUE ATTACK

One month later, no arrests, flaring tensions

Rebecca Davis
13 JUN
4 mins

Sponsored Content

An Ocean of Change

Beatnik
07 JUN
5 mins
0