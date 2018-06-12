Newsdeck

Trump accused of accepting illegal foreign payments in hotel case

By AFP 12 June 2018

Lawyers for the US state of Maryland and the capital Washington accused President Donald Trump on Monday of accepting illegal payments from foreign officials through his hotel in the US capital.

But a lawyer representing the president contended that such payments are perfectly legal, as long as Trump does not offer anything in return.

The lawsuit being heard in a Greenbelt, Maryland court revolves around the “emoluments clause” of the US constitution which prevents any public officer holder from accepting “any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State” without the approval of the legislature.

The plaintiffs say Trump is guilty of having conflicts of interest, and has not sufficiently distanced himself from his businesses.

After becoming US president in January 2017, the real estate magnate entrusted his two sons with running his commercial interests, but retained all his shares in the Trump Organization.

The result has been that foreign dignitaries seeking to curry favor with the White House have chosen to stay at Trump International Hotel, according to Karl Racine, the attorney general for Washington and his counterpart for Maryland, Brian Frosh.

The debates on Monday attempted to define the concept of emoluments and what the framers of the constitution intended the clause when it was drafted in the 18th century.

There has never been a major case involving the arcane clause, and it has never been examined by the Supreme Court.

As a result, Monday’s hearing was the “first oral argument focused on the meaning of the emoluments clause in American judicial history,” according to Norm Eisen of anti-corruption group Citizens for Responsiblity and Ethics in Washington (CREW).

Commenting on the Department of Justice’s position, which states that Trump is not guilty of violating the clause because he did not explicitly offer a quid pro quo, Eisen added: “Our view is that this is way too narrow.

“That’s not how founders defined emoluments, not how US government has generally defined it, and makes no sense as matter of logic, would permit too much corruption.”

Federal Judge Peter Messitte is expected to give his ruling by the end of July.  DM

Gallery

AFP

SCORPIO

In an affidavit, the Presidency and Pravin Gordhan hit back hard at Tom Moyane

By Pauli Van Wyk

Analysis

The politics of Government vs Tom Moyane

Qaanitah Hunter
7 hours ago
4 mins

#Russia2018 in Pictures

Clairvoyant cats, Robbie Williams flips the bird and Russia fires in World Cup opener

Antoinette Muller
2 hours ago
3 mins

#RUSSIA2018

Salah looks certain to play for Egypt in World Cup opener

AFP 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Facebook news use declining, WhatsApp growing: study

AFP 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Russia defies critics to throw World Cup party

AFP 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Langer says Smith-led Aussies were ‘spoilt brats’

AFP 16 hours ago

South Africa

Western Cape mosque attack leaves three dead
Rebecca Davis 12 hours ago
2 mins

"We are afraid to care too much for fear that the other person does not care at all." ~ Eleanor Roosevelt

Identity

Lut’s People: The struggle to be gay and Muslim in South Africa

Rebecca Davis & Haji Mohamed Dawjee 13 JUN
1 min

ISS Today

Is another Boko Haram or al-Shabaab erupting in Mozambique?

ISS Today
2 hours ago
5 mins

Parliament

Debating Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold the office of Public Protector while kicking the can beyond the 2019 elections

Marianne Merten
20 hours ago
6 mins

SASSAGATE

Sassa thwarts 4,000 fraudulent social grant payments during switchover

Marianne Thamm
13 JUN
7 mins

amaBhungane

Forensic probe fingers CEO at Sedibeng Water

Tabelo Timse for amaBhungane
21 hours ago
9 mins
0